ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg PD: Homeowner shot burglary suspect during home invasion, another suspect fled

By Staff report
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAhva_0gGOd93I00

LEESBURG — Leesburg Police Department detectives are investigating a burglary to a home on Flora View Lane.

According to LPD, the homeowner shot one of two suspects as they entered the residence.

From last week:Leesburg police and local driver rescue alligator stuck on a US 441 median

Trial postponed:Leesburg man charged with manslaughter will stand trial in November

The suspect who was shot was transported to a local trauma center for treatment and the homeowner was uninjured, LPD said. The other suspect fled the area on foot.

Police are looking for a slim-built white man between 5'8" and 5'9". He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts when he fled toward the north.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have surveillance video or other information on this case is encouraged to contact LPD's criminal investigations division at 352-728-9862.

Comments / 4

Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after confrontation in love triangle

A Leesburg woman was arrested after discovering her man friend was “officially a couple” with another woman. Leesburg police officers went Monday morning to the Arbours of Silver Lake Apartments where they arrested 24-year-old Denaria Anderson on charges of domestic battery, battery and criminal mischief. The arrest followed...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after being accused of stealing and selling vehicle

A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after being accused of stealing and selling a female victim’s vehicle. On Monday, May 30, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 9000 block of NW 30th Avenue in Marion County in reference to the theft of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that her 1999 Cadillac had been stolen by Kristy Lynn White.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman who called police for help arrested on DUI at Home Depot

A woman who called police for help was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Home Depot in Leesburg. Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were dispatched to the Home Depot store Tuesday morning when a woman called 911 claiming that a battery was being committed at that location. When...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Deputies arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Orlando dollar store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies have made an arrest after two men were shot, and one of them killed, Friday morning in Orlando. Officials say Patrick Alcereau is in custody at the Orange County Jail on two warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. According to the Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Violent Crime#Flora View Lane#Lpd
leesburg-news.com

Intruder lands in ICU after shot by Leesburg homeowner

An intruder landed in the intensive care unit after he was shot by a Leesburg homeowner. The burglary occurred at a home on Flora Lane View and involved two suspects, according to the Leesburg Police Department. The 55-year-old burglar who was shot was transported to a local trauma center for...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

California man arrested after MCSO deputy spots him in stolen rental car

A 49-year-old man from California was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him in a rental vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Friday, June 17, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Hyundai Accent that was traveling on NE 58th Avenue in Ocala. The deputy ran a computer search of the vehicle’s license plate number and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Fort Lauderdale.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

75-year-old woman from The Villages killed in head-on crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old woman from The Villages was killed and three others were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 p.m. on County Road 42. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

26-year-old arrested in basketball brawl with 15-year-old

A Leesburg man was arrested early Tuesday evening after an alleged attack on a teen during a basketball game. Charles David Williams Jr., 26, had been playing basketball earlier that day when a 15-year-old boy attempted to dribble past Williams. He grabbed the boy around the waist and slammed him into a wall, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The youth was knocked unconscious for a few seconds .
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

FHP: 75-year-old driver killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Marion County crash Wednesday evening. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m., according to troopers. A 28-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on County Road 42. Troopers say a second vehicle, a Ford Edge, headed west in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County crash kills one person and sends three people to the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly car crash in Marion County left one person dead and three people in critical condition. Wednesday evening, two cars collided on County Road 42. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say two vehicles were negotiating the same curve in the roadway, one car veered left into the westbound lanes of the roadway. That caused the left car to rotate counterclockwise until coming to a stop.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

29-year-old man facing charges for selling firearm and heroin in Ocala

Fla. — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Florida man is facing charges for selling a firearm and heroin. Troy Nix, 29, of Mount Dora has an indictment charging him with the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.
OCALA, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
706
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy