CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and FBI are investigating after several churches reported concerning letters left at their front doors. Sheriff Robbie Goins spoke publicly about the letters Monday, saying deputies began receiving reports from pastors about them on Thursday. As of Monday morning, he said a total of seven letters were found across the community -- five at local Baptist churches, one at a Jellico business and one at a masonic lodge.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO