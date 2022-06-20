Ole Miss Prospect Profile: Safety Ahmad Brown

Ole Miss commitment Ahmad Brown can help the Rebels on either side of the football.

The Ole Miss Rebels are building a better defense through their recruiting efforts. One of the primary recruiting focuses for head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff would be the secondary, and that’s where the latest Ole Miss commitment is likely to play.

Ahmad Brown

Size: 6’1”, 195-pounds

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

High School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Recruiting

Brown made his decision to attend Ole Miss after many believed he would attend Clemson. He also received scholarship offers from programs across the country including but not limited to Clemson, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Kentucky, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Missouri, Nebraska, and Cincinnati.

Frame

Good arm length on a muscular frame. Lower body is stronger than most safety prospects at a similar stage of development. Once he’s been in the Ole Miss strength and conditioning program, Brown’s weight should top out in the 210 to 215-pound range without losing any explosiveness or speed.

Athleticism

After reaching the secondary, a second-level burst helps Brown run past defensive backs. Fluid athlete even when executing jump cuts and sharp change-of-direction movements. Track background (11.09 100 meters) helps Brown with his first-step explosiveness.

Toughness

Brown plays Wildcat quarterback for Crisp County, and he’s none too shy about running into a defender to grind out additional yardage. That mentality and toughness will help him transition to the always competitive SEC West to play for Ole Miss.

Tracking the Football

Brown shows a knack for jumping in front of passes right before they arrive at the receiver. His agility looks effortless as he glides towards the intended receiver. After the interception, Brown turns himself into an offensive weapon and tries to score. This same type of mentality helps him during special teams plays as well.

Being a kickoff return man takes more than sheer speed or quickness. Browns’ vision and anticipation for where an important block will be made allows him to hit a crease and then burst through at full speed. Do not be surprised to see Brown return kickoffs for the Rebels .

Position Flexibility

While he’s most likely to play in the secondary for the Rebels, Brown’s ability to separate from defensive backs, catch the football from a variety of angles, and simply out-athlete the competition, makes him an intriguing receiver prospect.

In particular, Brown is hard to tackle. His stop-and-start moves, jump cuts, and change of direction creates missed tackles and big plays for his Crisp County team.

Best Attribute

Football IQ. Whether playing offense or defense, Brown consistently displays the ability to either make plays on the football or create chunk-yardage after the catch as a receiver.

Area to Improve

Just continue fine tuning his strength. Brown is without question a natural athlete. One cannot teach his quick-twitch athleticism. Adding a little more muscle mass and overall power will bolster Brown's game.

