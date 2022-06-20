ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Trenton Light Riders chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association to hold “Bug Run”

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trenton Light Riders chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association will have an event called “the Bug Run” on Saturday, July 9th which involves a ride from Chillicothe to Pershing State Park, Sumner, and Avalon...

