Philadelphia Phillies Drop Series Finale to Washington Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies were unable to complete the five-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.

The Philadelphia Phillies probably didn't perform up to your dad's standards on Father's Day. He likely texted you and asked what channel the Phillies were on as well, as the game was exclusively available on Peacock.

Zach Eflin took the mound for Philadelphia, and he struggled greatly. The right-hander only lasted two innings, allowed four runs on five hits, including a Juan Soto three-run shot to the second deck in the second inning.

Eflin was apparently limited to 50 pitches due to concerns surrounding his knee, so Manager Rob Thomson lifted him for Andrew Bellatti.

Bellatti went 1.1 innings and allowed the Nationals to tack on two more runs. In the fourth inning, the Phillies grabbed two runs back, thanks to an Alec Bohm RBI groundout and a Bryson Stott RBI single. The single broke an 0-for-23 hitless streak for Stott.

By the fourth inning, the Nationals held a 6-2 lead. Corey Knebel, in his new, lower-leverage role, wasn't any more effective than he was in the closer's role. He replaced Bellatti and allowed two more runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work, including a towering two-run home run to former Phillie Maikel Franco (you knew that was coming.)

In the fifth inning, the Phillies gained another run back on a throwing error that allowed Kyle Schwarber to score. Three runs was all Philadelphia would muster up, though.

Nick Nelson was brought in to finish out the fifth, and pitched the sixth and seventh innings. He allowed Washington's ninth and final run to score in his final inning of work. Michael Kelly, who was optioned after the game, was the only Phillies reliever to not allow a run.

For the Nationals, starter Jackson Tetreault, who entered the game with a 15.75 ERA, largely silenced the Phillies through seven innings of work. The Phillies lost 9-3, dropping the series finale, unable to complete the five-game sweep.

Philadelphia has a much-needed day off on Monday as they head to Texas to take on the Rangers for a two-game set beginning on Tuesday. Kyle Gibson is scheduled to pitch against his former team, while Martín Pérez is on the bump for the Rangers. Perez has been excellent this season, pitching to a 2.10 ERA, and tossed seven scoreless innings against Philadelphia back on May 4.

