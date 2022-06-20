Election 2022: Candidates for Michigan Representative District 75 in their own words

On this year's ballot are members from both branches of the Michigan Legislature (the state House of Representatives and Senate). If you are unsure which legislative district you vote in, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to find more information — including your sample ballot customized to your home address.

Whether you choose to vote absentee or in person, get to know the candidates before you vote by reading their responses to key issues facing Michiganders.

Here (below) are candidates in their own words. To return to the main election package, click here .

Meet the candidates

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.

Penelope Tsernoglou (Democrat): Born in metro-Detroit, lived in Germany as a young child before moving to Southfield, Michigan. Attended Southfield Public Schools and the University of Michigan (BA., Psychology and Sociology). Full scholarship to Detroit College of Law at Michigan State University (now known as MSU College of Law), graduated from the King’s Scholars Program. Volunteered for years at the Ingham County Animal Shelter and successfully worked to end the sale of Ingham County animals to class-B research dealers. As Ingham County Commissioner, I spearheaded the Ingham Parks and Trails Millage, Ingham Animal Shelter Millage, increased funding for pretrial service staff and programs for juvenile defenders, and worked to bring the nation’s first urban snow park to Hawk Island. I currently live in East Lansing with my husband and daughter. Ingham County Commissioner 2010 - 2016; Small Business Owner, Practical Political Consulting 2009 - present; Attorney 2004 - present; Legal Advocate, End Violent Encounters 2004 - 2008. Served on the East Lansing Community Development Block Grant Subcommittee of the EL Human Relations Commissions, worked with Capital Area Michigan Works Board, served on the Ingham Drain Board of Determination reviewing the environmental impact of proposed drain projects, served on the Tri-County Aging Consortium, and supported the Community Mental Health Board. Have volunteered and supported environmental organizations including Energy Action Coalition, Clean Water Action, Sierra Club, and Mid-Michigan Environmental Action Council as well as groups like Democracy for America, anti-Right to Work efforts, healthcare initiatives, countless Democratic campaigns, and founded the Ingham County Young Democrats. Awarded Volunteer of the Year by the Ingham County Democrats and Distinguished Volunteer by the Michigan Democratic Party. Oversaw the annual voter registration drive of tens of thousands of MSU students each Fall with the East Lansing Progressives. Owner of Practical Political Consulting, a non-partisan political consulting firm founded nearly 45 years ago. Since taking ownership, we’ve worked with Voters Not Politicians to create the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, successfully disqualified the 2020 Right to Life ballot initiative, worked with labor to promote prevailing wages, and worked with many school districts on their bonds and millages for improvements.

Chris Stewart (Republican): Grew up in Bath, Michigan. Spent summers in Grand Ledge with my grandparents until summer athletics hit. Spent my teens working on research projects at Michigan State University and cleaning the sewers in Meridian Township. Spent all of childhood in 4H, raising rabbits and hogs, buying and selling grain, and baking cookies, all while being in Boy Scouts becoming an Eagle Scout and participating in the International Jamboree here in Michigan; simultaneously playing every sport I could to gain an athletic/academic scholarship playing football in college. Volunteer at Fenner Nature Center Board, Boy Scouts of America, National Wild Turkey Federation State Board, Hunting Mentor for Pheasants Forever with learn to hunt events. Facilitated and taught leadership with the NCAA across the country for administrators, student-athletes and coaches from all divisions. Taught leadership for Pheasants Forever youth leadership program. Been on countless community service projects for the Special Olympics. Was a 2016 Bath Township Trustee Candidate; Bath DDA; Clinton Area Transit System Board; 2018 71st District State Representative Candidate; Eaton County GOP Chair; Eaton County Redistricting Commission.

On systemic racism

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.

Penelope Tsernoglou (Democrat): There are many actions state government must take immediately to address systemic racism in law enforcement, government, and economics. Racial equity in our criminal justice system is something I’ve focused much of my career on. Regarding health care, legislators must admit this problem exists and work to end it. We must incentivize minorities to pursue careers in medicine to increase patient trust, open important dialogues, and encourage individuals to seek care. We must fund expansions of, and sustained funding for, clinics, urgent cares, medical offices, community health centers, and hospitals in minority communities as we strive toward equity in care

Chris Stewart (Republican): Acknowledging it exists is number one. Eliminate racial discrimination in the workforce. Authentically support your colleagues regardless of their race. Then listening and creating policy around solutions created within those conversations. It will be a team effort from all spaces to move forward to ensure everyone is provided the best opportunity based on character and talent not gender, race, religion or anything else from anyone that isn’t exactly like them. A Diverse workforce is important and so is being seen and represented appropriately in the workforce. Our differences make us stronger. I made a post about these feelings after the George Floyd murder.

On the COVID-19 response

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.

Penelope Tsernoglou (Democrat): Governor Whitmer stepped up during an unprecedented pandemic and made tough decisions to keep Michiganders safe in the face of unruly protesters, Republicans that refused to listen to science, and even threats against her own safety. Her actions saved thousands, if not more, lives and I am truly grateful for her leadership. Before the next pandemic or public health crisis, the legislature must work to ensure front line workers have the equipment they need to do their job safely and our health officials have the authority they need to make decisions to keep us all safe and healthy.

Chris Stewart (Republican): I'd give it a C+. I think we started off strong and safe and as time moved on I think we didn’t adjust. I think, In the future, we can be more transparent about what our priorities are in state government (Michigan is currently at the bottom for transparency in the country). I also think the three branches of government are made to keep checks and balances. When one branch consumes more authority than another, it can be problematic. We'd also need to see these three branches willingly work with each other vs constantly pulling against one another. I think you must also allow people to decide for themselves when given all the best information. I’m not sure that is completely true from any perspective. In my experience of dealing with crisis situations it's always best to be more transparent and clear to provide goals and then also adhere to those methods yourself. The state legislature should stay the course, ensure either other branch will do their job and keep them accountable to the laws and procedures written.

On economic stability and inflation

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.

Penelope Tsernoglou (Democrat): One of my priorities will be to ensure the retirement tax is repealed. Doing so would save 500,000 Michigan seniors $1000 per year in taxes. Our seniors worked hard their entire lives, paid their share of taxes, and earned their retirements — government has no business taxing the pensions they depend on for their retirement. Governor Whitmer has already made eliminating this unfair tax a focus of hers and I look forward to working with her to see its repeal

Chris Stewart (Republican): I think the state legislature needs to continue to partner with private and public businesses and agencies to ensure we're doing everything we can to provide fair opportunities for people to go to work, like ensuring we have affordable child care services for Moms and Dads while they’re at work. It’s an enormous expense for growing families. And growing families is what we want and need, here, working for the growth of our economies. I also think we need to find ways to connect people to jobs they can find joy in for themselves. When you’re doing work you love, you wont really work a day in your life. The state legislature, beyond creating laws, does have the ability to connect job opportunities to people for the people. I believe we can use the platform more within those avenues than only creating more laws.

On election security

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.

Penelope Tsernoglou (Democrat): Joe Biden won the election fair and square, as did every other Democrat and Republican that was successful on that same ballot in 2020. Our elections are safe and secure. The only real threat to our democracy is the sustained attack by Republicans to make voting more difficult while sowing division in the integrity and results of our electoral process. As someone that has worked in elections for 20 years, I know their claims are utter nonsense and will work alongside Attorney General Nessel and Secretary of State Benson to combat them

Chris Stewart (Republican): I do accept the results. I made a post about it in January. It wasn’t popular, given I’m a Republican, but I feel given the investigations and where we are now ... my statements, then, still hold true now. And I think our elections are secure, but that doesn’t mean we cannot continue to ensure people we’re (the state legislature) making them more secure. Its ok to ask for ID when voting, it’s ok to also remind people you need a state ID to obtain an absentee ballot. Clearly many people aren’t feeling secure about their vote. This can be resolved with educating people on the current system and residents choosing to be involved and trained in the process. I want everyone who can legally vote to vote and for us within the system to be able to remove fraud. We should be obtaining near 100% voting participation but instead the national was 66.9% and Michigan was 71% in 2020. It was higher than it’s been but I feel it's not nearly where it should be. I’m very confident when people are able to hear the truth, they’ll make the best decision in the voting box for themselves and their families. The best way to find out how people feel and what they believe, that we have right now, is to get everyone voting and get everyone the best, honest, and accurate information available so they may make a thoughtful vote in the ballot box.

On reproductive rights

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.

Penelope Tsernoglou​​​​​​​ (Democrat): I am 100-percent pro choice. I will never waver in support of women’s choice and access to health care. I support increased access to community health centers, clinics, and contraceptive distribution. We also must strengthen laws to protect survivors of sexual assault and violence through increased awareness programs, education, reporting standards, and removing statute of limitations on these crimes

Chris Stewart (Republican): I am pro life. To me that encompasses all of life start to finish. This includes our mental health services, access to contraception, foster care services, our adoption services, all the way through elder care and hospice services. Ultimately women, and families, can make the best decisions given their circumstances. I think we can provide a more empathetic space for their decisions. Government can stay out of people’s bodies. I'm a man, so I'd like to hear more from women on this issue. I also look forward to hearing from the Supreme Court.

On LGBTQ rights

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.

Penelope Tsernoglou​​​​​​​ (Democrat): I served on the East Lansing Human Relations Commission for several years, administering our first in the nation Human Rights Ordinance, ensuring equitable treatment in housing, opportunity, and civil rights not covered by state or federal law. I support expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and the Matt Epling Safe School Law to protect LGBTQ+ individuals, outlawing discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals regarding adoption, banning harmful conversion therapy treatments for minors, and protecting our LGBTQ+ kids from bullying and discrimination in school.

Chris Stewart (Republican): Everyone has rights regardless of religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status" in employment, housing, education, and access to public accommodations. Let's start treating ourselves with more kindness in lieu of our differences.

Other issues of import

Don Keskey (Democrat): No response.

Emily Stivers (Democrat): No response.​​​​​​​

Penelope Tsernoglou​​​​​​​ (Democrat): My mother’s cardiologist recently told her she could either pay for a $1,700 lifesaving prescription or decline rapidly. Of course, we ended up paying out of pocket. I realize we are fortunate in that we are able to find ways to make this work, but the sad reality is, most families would never be able to incur this expense. Our aging parents, that worked hard their entire lives, should never have to face decisions like these regarding medicine, care, or food. I’ll work to ensure folks like my mother can enjoy their elder years without these financial stresses

Chris Stewart (Republican): I feel water, PFAS, and ensuring the Great Lakes aquifer stay with the state of Michigan is something most people aren’t paying attention to. I think mapping our aquifer is a great start to seeing and evaluating what we have and where we're at now to ensure we have keep being 20% of the GLOBES fresh water resource!

This story was assembled from email questionnaires managed by LSJ news assistants Jayne Higo and Veronica Bolanos. Contact them at LSJ-EAs@lsj.com or 517.377.1112.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Election 2022: Candidates for Michigan Representative District 75 in their own words