Kitchen Fire in St. Cloud Group Home Causes $20,000 in Damage

Cover picture for the articleFour people were displaced after a fire in a group home in St. Cloud last Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud...

www.kvsc.org

1520 The Ticket

St. Cloud Man Rescued From Quarry Park Rock Pile

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man had to be rescued from the rocks at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of a medical emergency at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. They say 43-year-old James Stanley was seen on top of a restricted 100-foot high rock pile and was yelling for help.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

Man Rescued, then Cited for Being in Restricted Area of Quarry Park in Waite Park

A St. Cloud man was rescued Saturday afternoon at Quarry Park, then he was given a citation for being in a restricted area. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called about a medical emergency shortly after 1:30 p.m. near Quarry 12 and 13. The caller said a man was seen on top of an approximately 80 to 100-foot-high restricted granite rock pile yelling for help.
WAITE PARK, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
willmarradio.com

Man rescued from on top of large rock pile, then ticketed

(Waite Park MN-) A St. Cloud man was rescued from on top of a 80-to-100 foot high rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park Saturday, and then was ticketed for being in a restricted area. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 1:32 p.m. Saturday they got a call regarding a medical emergency at the park. 43-year-old James Stanley was on top of the huge granite rock pile, yelling for help. Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Recreational Staff located Stanley who was unable to stand up or walk on his own. Waite Park, St. Cloud, and St. Joseph Fire Departments, as well as Mayo Ambulance responded to the area to provide medical care and a technical rope rescue for Stanley. Stanley was lowered from the granite pile using ropes and a basket. He was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by the Mayo Ambulance for medical treatment. It was determined Stanley was suffering from heat exhaustion.
WAITE PARK, MN
northwrightcounty.today

Standoff Paralyzes St. Michael Neighborhoods

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies, St. Cloud SWAT teams and other officials have been on the scene of a standoff in the 500 Block of Central Avenue Northeast in St. Michael after a domestic dispute spiraled into a scene where a man fired multiple shots into the area around his residence Tuesday, June 21.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
kvsc.org

Paynesville Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in St. Martin Early Sunday

A Paynesville man was injured after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 1 a.m. with a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

