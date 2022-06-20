ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor signs one-year contract extension with Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G51Cd_0gGOaxle00

Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor has decided against hanging up his gloves and has signed a new one-year contract with Rangers.

There was speculation that the 40-year-old may have been about to retire, with his previous deal expiring at the end of the season just finished.

However, after taking a couple of weeks to consider his options since helping Rangers to the Europa League final, McGregor has decided to commit to another season between the sticks for the Gers.

“I’m obviously delighted,” he told Rangers’ website. “At the end of last season, there were a lot of games and a lot of concentration on the games.

“I then had a couple of weeks’ holiday and really thought about it and spoke to a lot of people about it, and everybody said to play as long as you can. After the break, that’s what I was thinking myself, so here we are.”

McGregor has made 469 appearances over the course of his two spells with Rangers and was number one last term as they made it all the way to the final of the Europa League.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is delighted the former Scotland keeper has opted to continue playing on.

“Allan brings us invaluable experience and leadership both on and off the pitch, and I am really pleased he has chosen to stay with us for another year,” he said.

“I have been really impressed with the positive influence he has on our players, and also the dedication he has shown to still be a valuable asset for us in a playing-sense at the age of 40.

“I feel it is important to have players in our dressing room who really understand the club, and Allan certainly is one of them.”

