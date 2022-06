Britain’s train services continue to be disrupted due to the knock-on effects of Tuesday’s strike.Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what passengers should expect.Network Rail">– How many trains will run today?Only around 60% of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate.– Why are timetables not returning to normal if there is no strike today?Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning meant trains left depots later than normal, delaying the start of services.– What time do trains normally leave depots?Between around 3am...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO