An 11-year-old swimmer drowned in Lake Stanley Park in DeFuniak Springs on Sunday

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — An 11-year-old swimmer drowned at Lake Stanley Park on Sunday, according to city police.

According to a DeFuniak Springs Police Department Facebook post, police received a 911 hang-up call from someone at Lake Stanley Park on Sunday. The time of the call and other details about the tragedy were not available.

While responding, another 911 call advised that an 11-year-old swimmer was missing and had possibly drowned, police said.

“Officers arrived within minutes of the first call where they were advised the child entered the water to retrieve a beach ball and was seen going under the water,” police said in the post.

They said police officers, city firemen and citizens immediately entered the murky water in hopes of locating the child.

“Members of The Liberty Fire Rescue, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida dive team and The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission arrived where the body of the 11-year-old was located approximately 25 feet from the shore,” police said in the post. “Our hearts go out to the family during this time. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.”