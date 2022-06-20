ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

An 11-year-old swimmer drowned in Lake Stanley Park in DeFuniak Springs on Sunday

By Tony Judnich, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ypLD_0gGOacTd00

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — An 11-year-old swimmer drowned at Lake Stanley Park on Sunday, according to city police.

According to a DeFuniak Springs Police Department Facebook post, police received a 911 hang-up call from someone at Lake Stanley Park on Sunday. The time of the call and other details about the tragedy were not available.

While responding, another 911 call advised that an 11-year-old swimmer was missing and had possibly drowned, police said.

An earlier tragedy:Large crowds lead to over 30 water rescues, drowning at Crab Island over Memorial Day weekend

In case you missed it:Almost half of 200 tourists hospitalized for traumatic injuries yearly are from Crab Island

“Officers arrived within minutes of the first call where they were advised the child entered the water to retrieve a beach ball and was seen going under the water,” police said in the post.

They said police officers, city firemen and citizens immediately entered the murky water in hopes of locating the child.

“Members of The Liberty Fire Rescue, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida dive team and The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission arrived where the body of the 11-year-old was located approximately 25 feet from the shore,” police said in the post. “Our hearts go out to the family during this time. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Okaloosa Co. deputies rescue teens stranded in Yellow River

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies rescued several teens who were stranded in the Yellow River.  The teens called for help after they got stranded while tubing Tuesday night. The teens ”believed they were surrounded by alligators,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies arrived on boat, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fire destroys Panama City Beach home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The State Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire broke out near a Laguna Beach home. The fire destroyed the home and two vehicles parked next door. Panama City Beach and Bay County firefighters responded to Jasmine Place shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defuniak Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
WKRG News 5

Extreme heat closes Panama City bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures. “Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being diverted. Please plan an alternate route,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Panama City Beach man attacked woman with hammer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is accused of hitting a woman with a hammer and raping her after breaking into her home. According to an arrest affidavit, 52-year-old David Brown was inside the victim’s home when she returned home from work. Once inside, the victim said she had an uneasy […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Major crash shuts down I-10 westbound in Okaloosa County

UPDATE(7:50 a.m.) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 25 gallons of diesel was spilled on the roadway. A white Toyota 4runner rear-ended a white GMC Sierra in traffic. This collision occurred due to to traffic being at a standstill. Traffic was at a standstill due to an earlier crash further west on I-10. Serious injuries were […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

11-year-old drowns at Lake Stanley Park in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- An 11-year-old drowned in Walton County on Sunday. The incident happened at Lake Stanley Park in DeFuniak Springs. The DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a call for an 11-year-old swimmer who was missing and had possibly drowned. "Officers arrived within minutes of the first call where...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimmer#Memorial Day Weekend#City Police#Accident#The Liberty Fire Rescue
WJHG-TV

911 hang-up call alerts authorities to child drowning

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police responded to an incident on Sunday after first receiving a 911 hang-up call. After determining the call was located at Lake Stanley Park, DeFuniak Springs Police Department received another 911 call while arriving at the park. Officials were told that an 11 year old...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
mypanhandle.com

Panama City nightclub prepares to reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Vibez nightclub in Panama City is apparently preparing to reopen. The owners shut the club down on June 1, about a week after a brawl took place in the club. Panama City Police charged five people for their involvement in the fight and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Enough Fentanyl to kill everyone who lives in Panama City was taken off the streets. That’s according to Panama City Police. Police say the Street Crimes Unit received tips about a home in the 3100 block of W. 21st Court and drug sales taking place inside. Police say they started watching the home.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMBB

Jax Co. residents plead for help cleaning Spring Creek

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — An estimated 250,000 people allegedly take a dip in Spring Creek every year. Nearby residents said they’re the ones left to deal with the leftover trash. “We’re just asking for some assistance and we want this thing to go and put everything in non-dispposable containers and that way when you come […]
MARIANNA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT WEDNESDAY 6-22-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is sustaining life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled on Friday. Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department stated that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling east on Panama City Beach Parkway when the vehicle lost control, entered the median, and rolled.
WKRG News 5

SUV crashes into 2 semis, 3 children seriously injured

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured three children Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol said one of those children is in critical condition. The crash happened after a woman driving an SUV tried to turn left onto Cyanamid Road. The 16-year-old driver didn’t yield when making the […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach has big plans for Front Beach Rd. roundabout

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is ongoing for a roundabout to replace the “Y” intersection on Front Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach.  City officials said the current intersection is not ideal for traffic flow. “It’s not convenient because there are a lot of residences on the southside of that roundabout,” CRA Interim […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
waltonso.org

WALTON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE FIREFIGHTERS SAVE HOME AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUSES FIRE

Alton County Fire Rescue crews knocked down a fire in the attic of a home following a lightning strike this afternoon. At 3:07 p.m. today, Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Mango Lane in the Hammock Bay community in Freeport following a 911 call reporting a house fire. The caller stated they heard a “pop,” saw a flash, and then their house started filling with smoke.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

WATCH: Alligator visits Shell Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Everyone loves to visit Shell Island in the summer. That includes at least one reptile who is not normally spotted there. Capt. Chris Farley of Flippin’ Awesome Adventures made a new friend — a four-foot alligator — along the shoreline in Shell Island Monday evening while out on a dolphin sunset tour.
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy