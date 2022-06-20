ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rider critical after being struck from scooter by bus in Miami

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck in the street in...

wsvn.com

WSVN-TV

Tour bus catches fire on WB I-195 in Miami; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tour bus caught fire westbound on Interstate 195 in Miami, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze just west of Biscayne Boulevard, at around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck by FedEx truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a FedEx vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Miami. According to North Miami Police, the incident took place in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before noon, Thursday. The driver of the FedEx...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 injured after porch fire at SW Miami-Dade home damages roof

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured after a fire that ignited in the back porch area of a Southwest Miami-Dade home spread to part of the structure. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace and 93rd Place, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in northwest Miami-Dade; protective dog delays first responders, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A protective dog delayed first responders’ efforts to help a shooting victim in northwest Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon, police said. Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said at 1:53 p.m., units responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 4223 NW 23rd Ave., which is just north of the Airport Expressway.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

No threat after bomb squad investigates suspicious package in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police investigated a suspicious package found in Miami and determined there was no threat. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southeast Fourth Street along Brickell Avenue, Thursday. City of Miami Fire Department as well as the bomb squad responded to the scene. Police could be seen rummaging...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police looking for two men illegally dumping in Little Havana, Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two men illegally dumping trash in Little Havana. The incident happened along Northwest 26th Avenue and 13th Street, Thursday. Police believe they have also done this in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman dies after being struck on train tracks in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after she was struck on the tracks in Hialeah. A Tri-Rail train hit the young woman along Southeast 12th Street and 11th Avenue, Wednesday morning. The victim was killed on impact. Officials said she was walking on the tracks in the dark.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Eduardo Jimenez was reported missing on Thursday. The by was last seen in an unspecified area of Little Havana. Jimenez stands...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane catches fire at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane arriving from Santo Domingo at Miami International Airport caught on fire after its landing gear collapsed. The Red Air civilian transport aircraft made an emergency landing at around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday. The plane has been evacuated. Please check back on WSVN.com and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

BSO firefighter, paramedic facing grand theft charges

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest fire rescue employee for fraud and grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit arrested a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic for grand theft of less than $5,000 and scheme to defraud. On Tuesday afternoon, detectives arrested Artze-Ordiales for the crimes at BSO’s Public Safety Building. According to investigators,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

