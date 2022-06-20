Rider critical after being struck from scooter by bus in Miami

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...

