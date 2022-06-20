ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

IMPD identifies 32-year-old as man shot and killed on city's northeast side

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tgQ0_0gGOaQpn00

Officials have identified the man who died following a shooting on the city's northeast side on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. and arrived on the scene near the intersection of East 62nd and North Rural streets.

Police discovered a man who was shot, who was taken from the area near an apartment building to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Lamar Washington, per the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police say homicide detectives do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact IMPD Detective Connie Pearson at 317-327-3475 or Connie.Pearson@indy.gov. Those with information can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
wrtv.com

1 dead after near northwest side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the near northwest side. IMPD officers responded to the area of W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. for a report of a person stabbed Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds. The person was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
cbs4indy.com

19-year-old fatally shot inside grandmother’s home on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS – A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting Monday night inside a home on Indy’s west side. Just before midnight, police were called to a home on Sunfield Court and found 19-year-old Jamarhee Farrow shot inside his grandmother’s home. He was critically wounded when police arrived. Farrow died after being rushed to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Impd Detective
WISH-TV

Man charged with reckless homicide in woman’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have charged a man with reckless homicide for his role in a woman’s death in February. Tyrone Barnes, 44, faces a felony charge after Cynthia Shouse was discovered dead in an alley. Shouse, 43, was found just after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person killed, another injured in Tuesday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after separate shootings early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. That’s a residential area just off of US 136 near Clermont.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

19-year-old killed in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old was shot and killed Monday night on the west side of Indianapolis. It happened in the 8000 block of Sunfield Ct. just before midnight. Officers arrived on scene and located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified him at 19-year-old […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

City and 6 cops sued for wrongful death of man in police custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lawsuit filed Wednesday morning names six IMPD officers that responded to Herman Whitfield’s home. According to the court documents, the officers needlessly tasered and then crushed the breath out of Whitfield while he was undergoing a mental health crisis, while callously ignoring his desperate cries – “ I can’t breathe.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Driver accused of killing ER doctor, mother in separate crashes bonds out of jail

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused of killing two people in separate crashes is out of jail after posting bond. 55-year-old Kelli Anderson is awaiting trial after being charged with reckless homicide and six counts of criminal recklessness in connection with a crash involving multiple cars that killed a mother of four. She was not charged following another crash that killed an Indianapolis emergency room doctor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy