ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Jonas Matches With Baby Malti for Father’s Day: See the Sweet Post

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Nick Jonas gave fans another peek at his newborn daughter Malti in a sweet Father’s Day post on social media.

“First Father’s Day with my little girl,” the pop star wrote on Sunday (June 19) alongside an adorable snap of himself and the infant wearing matching sneakers as he holds her up between his legs with her back toward the camera. “Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much,” he noted sweetly in his caption, addressing wife Priyanka Chopra. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

The actress also shared the same pic on her own Instagram feed, writing, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

The couple first revealed that they had welcomed Malti back in January via a surrogate. On Mother’s Day, Nick updated his followers that the baby girl was finally home after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at both Rady Children’s Hospital La Jolla and Cedars Sinai in L.A. Understandably, both parents have been fiercely private about their first child, and have yet to share a picture of her face with the world.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas wrapped up their long-awaited Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Last week, the JoBros were also selected to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year as part of the Class of 2023.

Check out Nick and Priyanka’s touching Father’s Day posts below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Cardi B & Offset’s Cutest Family Moments

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is a multiplatinum, Grammy-winning rapper, but she is also a family woman at her core. When she isn’t posting photos of her stunning designer outfits and sharing details about her brand collaborations, the rapper often uses her Instagram feed to give fans an inside look at her family life with husband Offset and their two adorable children, 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and 9-month-old son Wave Set. From heartwarming Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations to Halloween dress-ups and everything in between, here are some of Cardi B’s sweetest family moments that she has...
RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Luke Combs Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Nicole on Father’s Day

Click here to read the full article. Luke Combs celebrated Father’s Day by becoming a dad, as he and wife Nicole welcomed their son Tex Lawrence Combs into the world. “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up,” Combs posted on Facebook. “I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” Nicole also shared the good news on Instagram, along with a photo of the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Robin S Is Loving the ‘Show Me Love’ Reference on Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’: ‘Just Wow’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé brought us back to the dance floor this summer with her new single, “Break My Soul,” which features an infectious hook reminiscent of Robin S‘s 1993 dance anthem “Show Me Love.” Following the release, Robin S joined the crew at Good Morning Britain to discuss Bey’s reference to her hit song — and the sweet way that she found out. “My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place,’” she said. “You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.’” And, of...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Beyonce Drops ‘Break My Soul’ Early, Fans Are Buzzing

Click here to read the full article. Queen Bey is back, and the BeyHive is buzzing! Beyonce’s forthcoming album Renaissance is expected to drop July 29, that much we know, thanks to cryptic messages posted to the superstar singer’s website and socials. The first single lifted from it is “Break My Soul,” which fans were expecting to drop at midnight. Beyonce is one for surprises and “Break My Soul” dropped early, at about 10pm ET Monday.  On it, Big Freedia can be heard chanting, “Release your anger, release your mind.” Renaissance is the followup to 2016’s LP Lemonade, Beyonce’s sixth straight leader on the Billboard...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Joe Jonas
Person
Niall Horan
Billboard

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth Are Hopeless, Goofy Romantics in ‘Left and Right’ Video Preview

Click here to read the full article. Get ready for the launch of the BTS break era. After teasing last week that he would drop his collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook if he got 500,000 pre-saves, Charlie Puth posted a pair of tantalizing previews of the duo’s bubbly pop tune “Left and Right” on Thursday morning (June 23). “Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/ I can feel you over here/ You take up eery corner of my mind,” Puth croons in his signature falsetto in the video sneak peek. In the short clip, the two men...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rady Children
Billboard

Here’s Why Dua Lipa Can Be Sued for Posting Photos of Herself

For the second time in a year, Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit over posting a paparazzi picture of herself to her Instagram account. In a suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera claims that the singer committed copyright infringement by posting pics he took of her to the platform in July 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Drops ‘Change’ Single, Preps Second Solo Album as DJO

Click here to read the full article. While Kate Bush is burning up the charts thanks to her gold-medal Stranger Things sync, one of the Netflix drama’s stars is gearing up to release new music under his Djo stage name. Joe Keery, better known as shaggy-haired monster hunter Steve Harrington, will drop his second solo album, DECIDE, on Sept. 16. He gave a sneak peek at the follow-up to his 2019 solo debut, TWENTY TWENTY, this week with the release of the hazy, Tame Impala-like pop funk jam “Change.” Keery — one of several Stranger cast members who also dabbles in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kate Bush Talks ‘Extraordinary’ Comeback in Rare BBC Interview: ‘The World’s Gone Mad’

Click here to read the full article. There are comebacks, and there is Kate Bush. The 63-year-old English singer, songwriter, and national treasure is the hottest property in pop right now, with a little help from a hit sci-fi series. It’s a comeback you didn’t see coming, and couldn’t have made up. Powered by its sync in season four of Netflix’ Stranger Things, Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” has sprinted to No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, and the Billboard Global 200 chart for the first time, and lifted to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, for her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Offset Goes Down Water Slide With Kulture in Adorable Video

Click here to read the full article. Offset treated three-year-old Kulture to some fun father-daughter time at a waterpark, according to a video his wife Cardi B shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend, and the clip has since been circulating around social media. In the heartwarming video, the Migos rapper is seen holding his smiling daughter’s hand as they slide down a waterslide together. Kulture instantly starts squealing with joy when they make it to the bottom, and the duo burst into an adorable dance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARDI NEWS 🇩🇴 (@iambardinews) For Father’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chris Stapleton Delays Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton has postponed a string of shows following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As a result, the country star will push back his forthcoming concerts at Salt Lake City, UT and Denver, CO to the following weekend. “I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows,” he writes in a social post. “We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support and can’t wait to see you next week.” It’s not the first time the novel coronavirus has put a dent in Stapleton’s touring plans. Back in April, the Lexington,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Billboard

Big Freedia Talks ‘Surreal’ Collaboration With Beyonce on ‘Break My Soul’

Click here to read the full article. No one is more excited about Beyonce’s new single than Big Freedia. As the guest vocalist on “Break My Soul,” the New Orleans bounce artist has good reason. Queen Bey’s Renaissance era begins with “Break My Soul,” which dropped late Monday night (June 20), and, in true Beyonce fashion, came as a big, early surprise. At the moment of release, Big Freedia was feeling the love, and tripping out a touch. Soon after, she turned to social media to give a shout out to her collaborator. “It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Kim Kardashian Insists She Didn’t Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress at the Met Gala: ‘I Probably Had It on for 3 Minutes’

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is addressing recent claims that she damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress while attending the Met Gala in May. Speaking with Hoda Kotb and Samantha Guthrie during her Tuesday (June 21) appearance on TODAY, the beauty and SKIMS mogul explained her thought process behind wearing the dress — which Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, who owns the dress, allowed — and why there was no way for her to degrade the quality of the iconic garment while wearing it on the fashion event’s red carpet. Kardashian said that she wanted to wear Monroe’s dress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Shawn Mendes Belts Out Stevie Wonder in ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Trailer: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Canada released the first trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Wednesday (June 22), starring Shawn Mendes as the voice of the singing reptile. Based on the beloved 1965 children’s book by Bernard Waber, the film follows the anthropomorphic croc on an adventure through the Big Apple after the Primm family moves into their house on 88th Street. While Constance Wu’s Mrs. Primm is initially terrified to find Lyle singing Stevie Wonder in her bathtub, the eponymous scaly fellow owned by Javier Bardem’s quirky Hector P. Valenti quickly becomes pals with her son...
MOVIES
Billboard

Beyoncé Releases ‘Break My Soul’ Single Early: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has blessed our ears once more by giving the BeyHive a first taste of her upcoming album Renaissance with her new single “Break My Soul,” which dropped Monday night via Tidal and a lyric video on YouTube. It’s the first single from Bey’s upcoming seventh project Renaissance, which she announced would be released July 29 and cryptically added that it would only be “act i.” She subtly announced it by changing the bios on her socials to “6.  BREAK MY SOUL  midnight ET,” meaning “Break My Soul” is also the sixth track on the album....
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

NCT DREAM, LOONA & More Added to KCON 2022 Lineup

Click here to read the full article. KCON is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year, and entertainment company CJ ENM announced on Tuesday (June 21) its second round of performers for the Los Angeles event. NCT DREAM, LOONA, TO1, ATEEZ, INI, JO1, Kep1er and LIGHTSUM have been added to the star-studded lineup, joining previously announced performers CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NMIXX, STAYC, THE BOYZ and WJSN. The return of KCON LA comes after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the 10th anniversary of the event’s 2012 inception in Irvine, Calif.  Past acts of the decade-long run include BTS, Girls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Darren Tate and Above & Beyond’s Jono Grant Spent the Pandemic Making an ’80s-Inspired Synth-Pop Album as JODA

Click here to read the full article. During the pandemic, most of us dreamed of being transported to places far beyond our couches and makeshift dining-table offices. Likewise, Darren Tate and Jono Grant dreamed of going back to the ’80s. Unlike most of us who longed for escape though, they actually managed to get there. This time travel began in early 2020 when the longtime friends — Tate is an esteemed UK artist and producer, Grant is one-third of beloved trance outfit Above & Beyond — were working on The Last Glaciers, a 2022 documentary about climate change for which Tate and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy