Nick Jonas Matches With Baby Malti for Father’s Day: See the Sweet Post

Click here to read the full article.

Nick Jonas gave fans another peek at his newborn daughter Malti in a sweet Father’s Day post on social media.

“First Father’s Day with my little girl,” the pop star wrote on Sunday (June 19) alongside an adorable snap of himself and the infant wearing matching sneakers as he holds her up between his legs with her back toward the camera. “Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much,” he noted sweetly in his caption, addressing wife Priyanka Chopra. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

The actress also shared the same pic on her own Instagram feed, writing, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

The couple first revealed that they had welcomed Malti back in January via a surrogate. On Mother’s Day, Nick updated his followers that the baby girl was finally home after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at both Rady Children’s Hospital La Jolla and Cedars Sinai in L.A. Understandably, both parents have been fiercely private about their first child, and have yet to share a picture of her face with the world.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas wrapped up their long-awaited Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Last week, the JoBros were also selected to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year as part of the Class of 2023.

Check out Nick and Priyanka’s touching Father’s Day posts below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)