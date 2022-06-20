Water main break leaves 1st and Washington closed
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A water main break has left 1st Street and Washington closed just east of Wichita’s Old Town.
On Sunday, around 9 p.m., a water main break ruptured in the intersection right across from Mort's Martini and Cigar Bar. KSN News camera caught the water gushing out the street. There is no word on when the intersection will reopen.
Extreme temperatures and dry or wet weather can cause the ground to shift, often resulting in pipe breaks. The age of the pipe and pressure are also factors.
