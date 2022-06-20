ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subcommittee looks to ban conversion therapy in Phoenix

A new Phoenix subcommittee said it will recommend the city ban conversion therapy for minors but will wait until after the November midterms for political tensions to die down.

The Subcommittee on Banning Conversion Therapy, under the Human Relations Commission, also feared there would be pushback from the state Legislature.

“I want this to happen. I’m just a little pessimistic right now,” said Subcommittee Member Miriam Weisman.

In the meantime, the subcommittee said it will craft language for a change to city code to ban conversion therapy — a discredited practice that attempts to force a change in a child’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression — it could propose to city council after the elections.

Subcommittee Member Nate Rhoton said the effort has support “at some level” among council and the mayor’s office.

Any ban in Phoenix likely would include an exemption for religious organizations, as all other bans in the nation do.

A bill in the Republican-controlled legislature to disallow local governments from banning conversion therapy died in committee in March. In February, an opposing bill to create a statewide ban on conversion therapy was introduced and co-sponsored by Rusty Bowers, the top Republican in the House, but no action has been taken on it.

There are already bans on conversion therapy in 20 states, including all the states surrounding Arizona. The only government in Arizona to ban the practice is Pima County.

Rhoton noted in eight of the 20 states the ban was signed into law by a Republican governor.

“So, it’s not out of the ordinary, per se, for this to be really not a political issue and supported in a bipartisan fashion,” Rhoton said.

Still, the subcommittee thought it might be better to wait until the political climate cools.

“I think the additional division that we’re seeing politically brought on by this being an election year will draw additional resources, if you will – that’s a nice way to say it – from those in opposition to it, that may bring unwanted attention to the city of Phoenix and the nondiscrimination ordinance that we already have in place that has been challenged and that we have been able to keep certain aspects of for the city of Phoenix. And so, it may behoove us to delay because of this year being what it is,” Rhoton said.

He added that a ban on conversion therapy could add fodder to efforts in the Legislature to “ban the bans.”

Committee members said they would reconvene in July or August and look at examples of language from other existing city ordinances to model Phoenix’s after “instead of recreating the wheel,” Rhoton said. The committee would consult with the city attorney’s office regarding what language in other ordinances would work for Phoenix under Arizona law and what would not.

Religious exemption

Rhoton is the CEO of the LGBTQ youth advocacy nonprofit one-n-ten and has been part of efforts to introduce a statewide ban on conversion therapy.

A Phoenix ban on conversion therapy would impact licensed professionals offering those services, which do exist in Arizona, according to Rhoton, but could not impact religious groups.

“I don’t know what they’re going to come up with as to how they’re going to ‘pray the gay away,’” Rhoton said, drawing laughs from the subcommittee, “but they can do that.”

Subcommittee Chair Andrew Gordon, who is a lawyer, said he reviewed many existing conversion therapy bans and the exemption was always included.

“Every single one of them has built in some religious exemption,” Gordon said. “And there would be profound, frankly, profound constitutional problems if the city tried to say that a priest or a minister or a rabbi couldn’t talk about this.”

White House action

The new subcommittee met for the first time Wednesday. It happened to be the same day President Joe Biden issued an executive order to have federal agencies crack down on the use of conversion therapy.

“HHS [the Department of Health and Human Services] will explore guidance to clarify that federally-funded programs cannot offer so-called ‘conversion therapy,’” a White House statement about Wednesday’s executive order states. “HHS will also increase public awareness about its harms, provide training and technical assistance to health care providers, and expand support for services to help survivors.

“President Biden is also encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to consider whether the practice constitutes an unfair or deceptive act or practice, and whether to issue consumer warnings or notices.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.

