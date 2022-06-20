ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Wildfire in southern New Jersey forces closure of trails, campgrounds

By Kyla Guilfoil
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEsh2_0gGOa3rZ00

A wildfire in southern New Jersey has scorched at least 7,200 acres as of Monday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews will continue to conduct backfiring operations throughout the day to aid in containment, according to a statement from the service posted on Facebook. The fire is 45% contained, authorities said.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLOMR_0gGOa3rZ00
WVPI - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a wildfire burns in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, N.J., on June 19, 2022.

The fire spread through Wharton State Forest, leaving several trails, campgrounds and roads closed.

Eighteen structures have been threatened as of Monday morning, with local volunteer fire departments from Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean Counties performing structure protection, authorities said.

As of Sunday evening, only six structures were reported as threatened and the Paradise Lake campground was evacuated.

MORE: Heat wave continues in 27 states across the country

The wildfire has affected the Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Townships, and has been fueled by dry and breezy conditions, New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQyjn_0gGOa3rZ00
WVPI - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a wildfire burns in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, N.J., on June 19, 2022.

The National Weather Service in the Philadelphia/Mount Holly area said the gusty conditions are expected to subside.

Batsto Village and all of its trails continue to be closed to all visitors.

Boat launches along the Mullica River, the Mullica River Trail, the Mullica River campground and the Lower Forde campground are closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UROwp_0gGOa3rZ00
WVPI - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a wildfire burns in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, N.J., on June 19, 2022.

Pinelands Adventures said it has suspended kayak and canoe trips in the area.

Route 206 from Chew Road to Stokes Road and Route 542 from Green Bank Road to Columbia Road are also closed.

MORE: Wildfire erupts near LA as record-breaking heat scorches Southwest

Authorities first addressed the growing fire midday Sunday, where it began in a remote section of Wharton State Forest along the Mullica River.

By 7:20 p.m., the fire had expanded to 600 acres and was 10% contained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JmFk_0gGOa3rZ00
WVPI - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a wildfire burns in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, N.J., on June 19, 2022.

At 10:56 p.m., authorities said the fire had reached 2,100 acres and was at 20% containment.

An average of 1,500 wildfires damage or destroy 7,000 acres of the state’s forests each year, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
State
Washington State
City
Hammonton, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern New Jersey#Forest Service#Campgrounds#Wharton State Forest#Wvpi Photo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

708K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy