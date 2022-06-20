ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH FIRST-DEGREE THEFT

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police charged a man with first-degree theft on Friday. An RPD report said just before...

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. officers responded to call regarding a man with a black handgun who allegedly pointed it at a victim’s vehicle which was in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
KTVL

Ashland Police arrest Grants Pass man involved in stabbing incident

ASHLAND — A knife fight in the plaza during which one person was stabbed in the chest resulted in the arrest of a Grants Pass man. On June 22, 2022 at approximately 10:10 pm officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the area of The Plaza in the heart of downtown Ashland, for a report of a fight involving a knife.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, another to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING VIOLATIONS

A Roseburg man was cited for driving violations by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. officers witnessed the 39-year old driving near the intersection of Northeast Klamath Avenue and Northeast Winchester Street. An officer was able to identify the man from previous contacts with him. The officer determined that the man’s license had been suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene police seize 340 grams of heroin, suspected fentanyl and more in warrant search

Officers seized more than 340 grams of heroin and other illegal drugs during a warrant search after a Eugene man was arrested Thursday, according to the Eugene Police Department. The prime suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested after police executed a drug-related search warrant in the 400 block of Panda...
Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
CANYONVILLE, OR
SUTHERLIN POLICE SEEKING PAIR FOLLOWING ELUDE AND ESCAPE INCIDENT

Sutherlin Police are seeking two people following an elude and escape incident on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 11:40 a.m. an officer saw 40-year old Shannon McKeehan at a business in the 1400 block of West Central Avenue, and knew there was a warrant for her arrest. 49-year old Sean Bauer was the driver of the vehicle. The officer said he contacted both at a close distance and made eye contact with both. The officer told McKeehan that she was under arrest. The woman allegedly gave a false name. She and the male suspect fled the scene after being advised to stop multiple times.
SUTHERLIN, OR
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
Man arrested after unprovoked attack on ex-girlfriend and bystander

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
CRESWELL, OR
Police seize thousands of pot plants, firearms and body armor at Eagle Point grow

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis grow on the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
EAGLE POINT, OR
Metal Knuckles in Lane Co., June 22

LCSO release – Monday, June 20, just prior to 10:00am, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of S. 2nd St. in Creswell regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 25 year old Dakota Ray Stone of Springfield, entered the location and assaulted two people including his ex-girlfriend from over five years ago. Stone arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment and punched a male at the location with metal knuckles, causing various facial injuries. The male victim and Stone are not known to each other. Stone then punched the female victim in the face, causing facial injuries to include a possible broken nose. This attack was completely unprovoked and it has been approximately five years that Stone and the female have even seen each other. Stone fled the location prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to track him to a residence in the 3300blk of E. Game Farm Rd. in Springfield where he was taken into custody without incident. The involved metal knuckles were located and seized as evidence. Stone was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.
CRESWELL, OR
POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH FELONY ASSAULT

Roseburg Police charged a man with felony assault Sunday night. An RPD report said the suspect’s child had been brought to his apartment in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue with the biological mother’s permission so the child could spend Father’s Day with the man. There...
ROSEBURG, OR
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRIMES, FOUND ALONG FREEWAY

A Canyonville man was jailed for drug crimes, after being located along the freeway Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur of the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said the arrest is in regards to a previous investigation by detectives. McArthur said in January of this year, a search warrant was served at...
CANYONVILLE, OR
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police jailed a man following multiple incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning. An RPD report said the 45-year old was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Officers had contacted the man several times for allegedly running in the street and obstructing traffic. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STABBING

A woman was jailed following an alleged stabbing on Monday. Sutherlin Police Chief Troy Mills said the incident occurred at a home in the 1200 block of Blossom Court just before 1:00 p.m. Mills said after a call to Douglas County Dispatch reporting the crime, officers responded and found that 38-year old Melissa Valle had gone to the home to confront 38-year old Jesse Fisher about the way he had been treating one of her friends.
BUNGEE CORD THROWING INCIDENT LEADS TO JAIL

A bungee cord throwing incident led to a man being taken to jail by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. officers arrested the 28-year old for offensive littering after he allegedly threw a bungee cord into his neighbor’s yard in the 600 block of Southeast Parrott Street. The report said the suspect had been yelling at his neighbor’s all morning and it was the third time officers had responded to deal with the suspect.
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene Police seek tips on who may be providing LSD to minors downtown

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is asking for tips as to who may be providing LSD to minors downtown. June 16 was a busy day for the Downtown Team, said Eugene Police. At around 2:00 p.m. reports were made about a 14-year-old female juvenile harassing people, jumping in front of LTD buses and running in and out of businesses. She had taken LSD and was transported to a local hospital.
EUGENE, OR

