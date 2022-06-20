ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

BUNGEE CORD THROWING INCIDENT LEADS TO JAIL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bungee cord throwing incident led to a man being taken to jail by Roseburg Police on Friday....

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. officers responded to call regarding a man with a black handgun who allegedly pointed it at a victim’s vehicle which was in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
ROSEBURG, OR
TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING VIOLATIONS

A Roseburg man was cited for driving violations by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. officers witnessed the 39-year old driving near the intersection of Northeast Klamath Avenue and Northeast Winchester Street. An officer was able to identify the man from previous contacts with him. The officer determined that the man’s license had been suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

A Roseburg man was jailed for second-degree criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just after 11:00 a.m. an officer arrested the 27-year old after he was seen in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The suspect had already been issued his third exclusion warning which prohibits him from being in the downtown area.
ROSEBURG, OR
POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED THEFT

Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the 25-year old suspect after he was called in for stealing shoes from a business in the 3100 block of Northeast Stephens. The man was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
CANYONVILLE, OR
Man arrested after unprovoked attack on ex-girlfriend and bystander

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
CRESWELL, OR
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRIMES, FOUND ALONG FREEWAY

A Canyonville man was jailed for drug crimes, after being located along the freeway Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur of the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said the arrest is in regards to a previous investigation by detectives. McArthur said in January of this year, a search warrant was served at...
CANYONVILLE, OR
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STABBING

A woman was jailed following an alleged stabbing on Monday. Sutherlin Police Chief Troy Mills said the incident occurred at a home in the 1200 block of Blossom Court just before 1:00 p.m. Mills said after a call to Douglas County Dispatch reporting the crime, officers responded and found that 38-year old Melissa Valle had gone to the home to confront 38-year old Jesse Fisher about the way he had been treating one of her friends.
SUTHERLIN, OR
SUTHERLIN POLICE SEEKING PAIR FOLLOWING ELUDE AND ESCAPE INCIDENT

Sutherlin Police are seeking two people following an elude and escape incident on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 11:40 a.m. an officer saw 40-year old Shannon McKeehan at a business in the 1400 block of West Central Avenue, and knew there was a warrant for her arrest. 49-year old Sean Bauer was the driver of the vehicle. The officer said he contacted both at a close distance and made eye contact with both. The officer told McKeehan that she was under arrest. The woman allegedly gave a false name. She and the male suspect fled the scene after being advised to stop multiple times.
SUTHERLIN, OR
Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police jailed a man following multiple incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning. An RPD report said the 45-year old was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Officers had contacted the man several times for allegedly running in the street and obstructing traffic. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY INTERFERING WITH A FIREFIGHTER

A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly interfering with a firefighter on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:40 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park, in the 900 block of Northeast Rowe Avenue.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN JAILED FOR WEAPON CRIME FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for a weapon crime following an incident in downtown Sunday night. The RPD report said just after 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to U.S. Bank in the 600 block of Southeast Main Street for an alarm call. 47-year old William Olson was inside his vehicle by the bank. An officer attempted to contact Olson and saw him allegedly reaching in the area of the center console. The officer believed he saw a gun in the suspect’s hand.
ROSEBURG, OR
Police logs, June 22

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 20, 1:55 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, 44-year old Nicole Susanne Ocsenas charged with Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, & Criminal Trespass II, “Ocsenas cited in lieu of custody.”. Criminal Trespass. According to an entry on the NBPD log for...
COQUILLE, OR

