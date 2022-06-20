Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Washington County, VA

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead and another possibly missing, after two separate incidents on the water in Hawkins County on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating a fatal boating incident that happened on the Holston River, and crews also spent a majority of the evening searching for a man last seen floating on a raft on Cherokee Lake.
SCOTT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash on Route 58 resulted in the death of a Bristol, Virginia, man on Friday, June 17, Virginia State Police say. According to the VSP, a 1988 Ford Ranger traveling west ran off the right side of the road at 9:46 a.m. on Friday. Officials say the vehicle struck a tree and an embankment and overturned. Derrick C. Wood, 34 of Bristol, Virginia, died at the scene. According to the VSP release, Wood was not wearing a seat belt.
(WCYB) — Deputies in Washington County, Tennessee are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Saturday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Anna Estrada Leon left her residence on Sam Aiken Road in Telford the morning of June 18. Name: Anna Estrada Leon. Age: 15. Height:...
New details have been released about a fatal crash from Carter County on Monday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck was traveling north on U.S. 321 in Carter County around 3:00 p.m. Monday when it crossed the center line and hit another truck traveling south. Two other...
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Blountville resident Tony Barton has been a truck driver for more than 30 years. But it's a car crash on April 21, 2022 along a busy interstate in Nashville, that he won't quite soon forget. Barton describing the crash of a single car said, "she started...
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) on Thursday identified a Kingsport man who died in a boating incident on the Holston River Wednesday. A release stated that Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, was found dead face-down in the Holston River following the boating accident. He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket. Investigators […]
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that one person was killed Monday in a 3 p.m. crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 321 in Carter County. William Shane Adams, 34, Butler, was killed in the crash. He was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound and crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2007 GMC truck driven by Cory Taylor, 31, Elizabethton. Jacob Miller, 30, Johnson City, was a passenger in Taylor’s truck.
A portion of State Route 93 at the Sullivan-Washington County line will be closed in both directions on Wednesday as crews perform blasting operations. Officials say the road will be closed between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road/Horton Highway beginning at 2 PM, and should last around one hour. Both directions...
A 38 year old man is dead following an officer involved shooting early Sunday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia. Virginia State Police say 38 year old Jason Neal Puckett, was stopped by deputies on Rachel’s Chapel Road around one thirty Sunday morning. Puckett then got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the Sheriff’s Deputy, who authorities say shot Puckett. Puckett was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The investigation is being conducted by Virginia State Police.
Kingsport, Tenn. (WCYB) — An interlocal agreement approved in Sullivan County will bring homes to the area. The Sullivan County Commission approved the agreement with Kingsport. It clears the way for the city to annex 200 acres of land near West Ridge High School. Local leaders say it will...
Multiple rescue squads responded to Cherokee Lake to find a man who was last seen on an inflatable raft, according to officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. Tenn. representative asks Gov. Bill Lee to halt COVID vaccine distribution for children. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rep. Jason Zachary, along with...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed starting Thursday, June 23. The Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive section of the Greenbelt will be closed due to resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. The estimated time of the closure is weather permitting and can take up to 15 days. A […]
(WCYB) — Sheriff's deputies in Carter County have launched a death investigation after a body was found Monday afternoon. The body was discovered behind a business in the 2300 block of State Line Road. No foul play is suspected. No other details have been released at this time.
BIG STONE GAP, Va. — There is a regional plan to connect some of the most beautiful places in southwest Virginia together to allow visitors the chance to visit mountains, lakes, and hiking trails a bit easier. The southwest Virginia leaders working to connect the popular tourism sites in...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Earlier this month, both sides of Bristol came together on an agreement on the future of the landfill. Bristol, Tennessee has said its sister city agreed to close the landfill, and immediately take actions to address the ongoing impacts to the community. Bristol, Virginia Mayor...
Kingsport, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport has been awarded the bid for a signal reconstruction. The project would take place at the intersection of Stone Drive and Clinchfield Street - one of the busiest intersections in the town. Work is scheduled to begin later this summer and...
