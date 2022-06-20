The Secret To Reheating Leftover Eggs Benedict

Burger King sells many items, but it is probably best known for its classic Whopper, which launched in 1957 to great acclaim, per the National Franchisee Association. This beefy concoction is still beloved today for its flame-grilled patty on a sesame seed bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and sliced onion. Through the years the Whopper has seen plenty of incarnations, including the California Whopper, which was topped with bacon, melted Swiss cheese, and guacamole. Then, there was the Impossible Whopper, which features a plant-based patty that proved so popular, it became a permanent staple. But perhaps the weirdest of them all was the A1 Halloween Whopper, which the National Franchise Association says was designed to mark the holiday with its unique, unignorable black-colored buns.
