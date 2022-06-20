ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Secret To Reheating Leftover Eggs Benedict

By Katy Canada
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to brunch and breakfast cuisine, eggs Benedict reigns supreme. The classic combination of poached eggs and ham on an English muffin, topped with decadent hollandaise sauce is undoubtedly the breakfast of champions. Many people opt to order this dish at a restaurant rather than making it...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Best Spices And Herbs To Add To Your Scrambled Eggs

If you're reading this, you're probably really loyal to the people you care about. You're a mediator, great at creating safe spaces for people to gather, and even though you're a little bland at times, your people love you for exactly who you are. That may come across as overly presumptuous — but apparently, how you prefer to cook your eggs may reveal some things about your personality (via The Kitchn). This is supposedly how you'll know that you're a true scrambled egg lover among the omelette, fried egg, and poached egg enthusiasts of the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How To Get Free Onion Rings At Burger King

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day. Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Is Finally Dipping Its Toes Into Plant-Based Meat

Carnivores have ruled the recipe world for decades, but it looks like the landscape is starting to shift. Plant-based food products are no longer grocery store items tucked away on a single shelf in the frozen section. The demand for these products is on the rise, and according to a MarketsandMarkets news release, it is going to continue to grow. While in 2020, plant-based meat producers saw their market "valued at $4.3 billion," that dollar figure is expected to almost double by 2025 to $8.3 billion.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

KFC Just Made It Easier Than Ever To Enjoy Its Famous Sides

KFC has always seen itself as an "innovator" of fried chicken. If Colonel Sanders could revolutionize fried chicken with those original 11 herbs and spices back in 1939, why not carry on his legacy? Sometimes these contemporary innovations are so bizarre they actually loop back around to being sensible, while other times they're just downright odd.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Yolk#Egg Whites#Poached Egg#Food Drink#English
Mashed

The Sam's Club-Exclusive Doritos Flavor That Has Shoppers Buzzing

Membership has its privileges, especially when it comes to Sam's Club. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is similar to Costco in that it's a destination where shoppers can buy in bulk as long as they are members. Of course, per Money Talks News, there are a few services like using the pharmacy, the optometrist, and the alcohol section that can be done without Sam's Club membership card. But if you do have a card, sometimes you save money on the items being sold and you can get exclusive access to products that other stores aren't carrying. From their party-stealing ready-to-drink margarita pack to selling the cheapest rotisserie chicken, you can find a wide variety of products your kitchen pantry may need.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Best Nacho Cheese-Flavored Snacks You Can Find At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're looking for a cheesy, salty, and crunchy dish, there's nothing like ordering a freshly made batch of nachos while you're out, or making them yourself in the comfort of your own home. Just grab a bag or tortilla chips, sprinkle some shredded cheese on top of them, and heat them up in the microwave to produce some hot, delicious chips. You can add whatever you want to a good stack of nachos: as much or as little cheese as you want, along with chilis, peppers, olives, and more. There's little out there that can beat a good serving of nachos — and that sentiment extends to nacho-flavored snacks, as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Starbucks' Newest Refreshers Flavors Shake Up Summer Sipping

Since its inception back in 1971, Starbucks has become known for much more than just selling coffee. It is a brand that has integrated itself into the food and beverage market in plenty of ways, often by offering exclusive products consumers can't purchase anywhere else. Starbucks Refresher drinks launched a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Fans Are Melting Over Its Newest Treat

The first day of summer is here, and Krispy Kreme is already trying to melt fans' hearts with its latest sweet offerings. For fans of the doughnut chain, a hot Original Glazed Krispy Kreme Doughnut is so delicious but we'll be honest and say that in the summer we sometimes crave a cooler treat. Krispy Kreme seemed to realize that there was room on the menu for something that would help beat the summer heat, and it just introduced a totally new product to Krispy Kreme locations in 10 cities (via Businesswire).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Tom Brady's Favorite Ice Cream Has An Unusual Ingredient

Tom Brady, the former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback, is the type of athlete that people who don't follow sports still admire. The 44-year-old GOAT (Greatest of All Time) was the oldest NFL MVP at 40. By 43, he was the oldest Super Bowl MVP. With 21 seasons in the NFL, Brady's longevity and strength are credited to his wellness approach. In 2017, Brady published "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," which became a New York Times bestseller.
NFL
Mashed

Popeyes Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Side For Its 50th Anniversary

Fast-food restaurants love to celebrate big events — especially their own anniversaries or birthdays. It's a time for restaurants to give back to their customers and essentially thank them for keeping the chain in business. This year, Popeye's is joining the fun and giving back to customers in a few ways throughout the early summer in honor of its 50th anniversary (per Nation's Restaurant News).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Red Lobster Just Added A New Catch To Its Seafood Summerfest Menu

As deals go, the Seafood Summerfest option at Red Lobster seems like a pretty good one. The popular menu offering allows guests to enjoy three courses for only $18.99 (plus tax and tip, obviously). The three courses include either a soup or salad, plus an "individual-sized starter," according to a company press release. Then, customers can choose from a list of entrees to finish off the experience.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The UK Restaurant That Serves Its Meals On Shovels

Imagine that you're at a restaurant — a very exclusive one at that. One that you had to book a reservation a month in advance. You order a filet mignon — being in such an upscale restaurant like this calls for something really extravagant. You expect the steak to come out on a plate of china, drizzled in peppercorn sauce, and served on a bed of imported mushrooms sautéed in the steak's pan drippings. Instead, the steak comes out on a shovel — an enormous shovel used for shoveling coal — and is set on your table. There's no plate or bowl. You're expected to eat your meal off of a shovel.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Order A BLT From The Wendy's Secret Menu

A BLT has three key ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. You can toast the bread, microwave the bacon instead of frying it, or use imported heirloom tomatoes — no matter how you make it, if you have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it's a BLT at heart. While BLTs could...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Limited-Edition Whopper That's Bringing The Heat

Burger King sells many items, but it is probably best known for its classic Whopper, which launched in 1957 to great acclaim, per the National Franchisee Association. This beefy concoction is still beloved today for its flame-grilled patty on a sesame seed bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and sliced onion. Through the years the Whopper has seen plenty of incarnations, including the California Whopper, which was topped with bacon, melted Swiss cheese, and guacamole. Then, there was the Impossible Whopper, which features a plant-based patty that proved so popular, it became a permanent staple. But perhaps the weirdest of them all was the A1 Halloween Whopper, which the National Franchise Association says was designed to mark the holiday with its unique, unignorable black-colored buns.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Easiest Hack To Strip Fresh Herbs, Approved By Giada De Laurentiis

A well-stocked spice cabinet is essential for any home cook to help create a variety of flavorful dishes. Of course, the spice cabinet is likely to contain its share of dried herbs as well, and dried herbs have plenty of uses for the home cook. Their flavors are far more concentrated than their fresh counterparts, and unlike fresh herbs, they can hold up to extended cooking, and can even get more flavorful with it (though not all herbs dry well) (via The Spruce Eats).
GARDENING
Mashed

Ina Garten's Secret For A Flavor-Packed Summer Pasta

When the Barefoot Contessa opines on pasta, it's wise to pay attention. When she shares a secret that will elevate your summer pasta from ordinary to remarkable, it's worth trying immediately. Ina Garten, host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," has made a name for herself by creating delicious yet simple recipes. Among the library of recipes in her cookbooks are many disparate pasta dishes. While Garten has not cornered the market on simple pasta dishes like this flavorful five-ingredient pasta recipe, she has a secret that you might never have heard of to provide a unique zest.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Brits Have A Huge Problem With Gordon Ramsay's New Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay needs no introduction. The famously foul-mouthed chef, restauranteur, television personality, and author has collected 16 Michelin stars, authored more than 40 books (per Thrift Books), and racked up enough film, television, and even video game credits to tire out your scrolling finger. Ramsay's success, however, has come despite having been beleaguered by controversy over matters ranging from millions in unpaid tax debt to run-ins with the law and sexist, homophobic remarks. Ramsay's response has consistently been to fight back against his critics in a manner wholly consistent with his fiery on-screen persona. So, it should perhaps come as no surprise that Ramsay's reaction to charges of cultural appropriation over one of his newest restaurants was nothing less than defiant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

In Defense Of A Vegan Fourth Of July

The days of grilling a sad portobello mushroom for the one vegetarian or vegan guest at the Fourth of July barbecue are long gone. There are far more vegans and vegetarians now than ever before and there are so many better options than a grilled mushroom cap now. According to...
RETAIL
Mashed

Easy Jungle Juice Recipe

Jungle juice is a drink that may have started out as a frat party concoction, made from every kind of booze in the dorm plus whatever fruit juices or other mixers were on hand. Recipe developer Ting Dalton's jungle juice, on the other hand, is something we'd describe as a more adult version of the drink — and not so much adult in the "adult beverage" sense, although it does contain booze. This a beverage meant for those who are grown up enough to enjoy a drink that actually tastes good, instead of prioritizing its ability to get them wasted in a hurry; that being said, there is a good amount of vodka in this, and we're certainly not stopping you from topping it off with a little more.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Kraft Macaroni And Cheese Changed Its Name

Like most enormous brands, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has seen its fair share of scandals and controversies over the years. For example, what was supposed to be a whimsical campaign that encouraged people to "send noods" to friends and family went horribly awry when outraged customers accused Kraft of "sexualizing mac and cheese." For the record, the company only meant for people to send boxes of their noodles, not actual photos of people, Marketing Dive reports. Still, some customers found the campaign controversial and in poor taste for a supposedly family-friendly company, hence the uproar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

136K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy