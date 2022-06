SUNBURY – Three men are facing charges and another man is being sought by police after a shooting that may be in retaliation for a murder in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says Reggie Houseal and Francky Riche of Sunbury, and Issac Holley of Northumberland were taken into custody Thursday. Hare says an arrest warrant has also been issued for a fourth man, Anthony Moultrie of Sunbury. This follows a June 16 shooting on Third Street in Sunbury where at least seven shots were fired at a vehicle.

