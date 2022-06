NFPD investigates shooting; City Hall put on lockdown. Niagara Falls City Hall was put on lockdown Tuesday morning for about 30 minutes after a shooting in the area. Just before 9 a.m., the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the area of the 700 block of Pine Avenue for what was initially reported as two people shooting at each other. Arriving officers quickly determined there was only one shooter. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears one female shot at another female at that location. No one was hurt.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO