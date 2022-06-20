ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says he WON'T visit Ukraine during his trip to Europe after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Kyiv for the second time

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden said on Monday he won't visit the Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe but he said he talks to President Volodymyr Zelensky three or four times a week.

Biden leaves at the end of the week for a G7 meeting in Germany and then heads to a NATO summit in Spain.

'On this trip, not likely,' he said when asked if he'll travel to the Ukraine.

He said a visit to Kyiv depends on 'whether or not it causes more difficulty for the Ukrainians, whether it distracts from what's going on.'

'I have been meeting with Zelensky – I talk to him three, four times a week,' he told reporters during a walk on the beach in Rehoboth, where he is spending Father's Day weekend with his family.

Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Katsura Tarō are the only two G7 leaders who haven't visited Zelensky in Kyiv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07g617_0gGOWXVg00
President Joe Biden said he won't visit the Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe but he said he talks to President Volodymyr Zelensky three or four times a week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8Ygu_0gGOWXVg00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week visited Ukraine for a second time since the Russian invasion in February and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Ukraine last week for a second time since the Russian invasion began in February.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy made a joint trip there last week to meet with Zelensky as Ukraine has submitted its application to join the EU. The three head the European Union’s three largest economies and said they backed Ukraine’s candidacy to join the 27-member bloc.

The EU will debate the matter at its summit next week. Ukraine needs approval from all 27 member nations in order to be approved.

Biden said he expected Ukraine's application to join the EU to be approved.

'I think that's very likely to happen,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yi9rV_0gGOWXVg00
Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis visited Romania last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NFwq_0gGOWXVg00
The leaders of France, Germany and Italy made a joint trip there as Zelensky has applied for the Ukraine to join the EU - France, Italy and Germany are the biggest economies in the 27-member European Union

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, visited Ukraine at the end of last week.

The three leaders traveled together from Poland on an overnight train.

Zelensky has asked Europe for more military support as it fights over Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

The United States has sent $40 billion in aid to the Ukraine in the form of military equipment and humanitarian resources.

Johnson pledged a major military training program from the United Kingdom during his visit.

Sal Goodman
2d ago

he is flying in electric planes and his motorcade is all electric correct, you want me to switch practice what you preach Joey

