Fatal motorcycle crash on I-70 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Pennsylvania man has died due to a motorcycle crash on I-70 in Putnam County.

According to Indiana State Police, a mechanical issue with the front tire caused Martin Henneman’s motorcycle to leave the roadway coming to an abrupt stop. The crash happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday at the 37-mile-marker of I-70 eastbound.

Henneman was taken to the Putnam County Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Henneman was 54 years old and from Bradford, Pennsylvania.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors to the accident.

Cloverdale Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Seniour’s Towing, and the Putnam County Coroner’s Office assisted in this incident.

