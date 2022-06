DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 12 cars in the Wesley Place parking lot were broken into Tuesday night and now employees are looking for answers by pushing for better security. Rhonda Smith, who works inside Wesley Place nursing home, was working a double shift. During the middle of her first shift, she and her co-workers were notified that chaos was taking place in the parking lot.

