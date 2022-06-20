ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA City Council: Eunisses Hernandez declares victory over Gil Cedillo in race for District 1

 3 days ago

Community activist Eunisses Hernandez declared victory this weekend over incumbent Gil Cedillo in the race to represent District 1 of the Los Angeles City Council.

There were only two candidates running for the district seat, which includes Glassell Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Westlake, Chinatown and Pico-Union.

That means the winner of June 7 primary election takes the seat.

Hernandez, a long-time resident of District 1, has led the ballot count for the last several days.

As of Monday morning, Hernandez has more than 53% of the votes compared to Cedillo, who currently stands at 46%.

"The latest vote count confirms what we've said all along: CD1 demands true, honest, and responsive representation in city hall," said Hernandez in a statement posted on Twitter.

Cedillo has yet to concede.

For more primary day election results, click here .

