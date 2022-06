BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Central West Virginia Airport has the ultimate catch-22 situation, and they are hoping the public can help out. With the introduction of the Myrtle Beach and Destin, Florida destination flights in recent weeks to the existing year-round flights to Orlando and Tampa/St. Petersburg by Allegiant Airlines, the airport is slammed with business. In fact, the airport with more than a week to go in June already had 4,371 passengers after a robust May that saw 3,988 passengers.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO