Lightning’s Jon Cooper says Brayden Point is a game-time decision for Game 3

The Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of a game-winning goal in overtime by Nazem Kadri to win Wednesday’s Game 4. However, there’s now a lot of drama surrounding Kadri’s goal. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper claimed in his postgame press conference that […]
The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.
Forward Nikita Kucherov will be in the lineup Wednesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Coach Jon Cooper confirmed Wednesday morning that the Lightning will use the same lineup as in Game 3. Brayden Point, who did not...
Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
The Tampa Bay Lightning won a must-win Game 3 over the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. However, head coach Jon Cooper wasn’t entirely happy following the game. During the third period of Tampa’s 6-2 victory, Kucherov took a nasty hit from Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews. The 29-year-old superstar made his way to […]
Nazem Kadri made a grand return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup on Wednesday, scoring the game-winner in overtime to lift the Avs over the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Kadri had been out of action since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final...
On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche—the best team in the NHL this season by some margin and one of the most prolific offensive forces the sport has ever seen—took a 3-1 Stanley Cup Finals lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning with this Nazem Kadri overtime winner. Cue the scenes.
The NHL Playoffs moved from Denver to Tampa giving the Lightning new found energy as they beat the Avalanche 6-2. As the Tampa Bay Lightning continue their quest to three-peat, their next order of business is to tie this series at two games each on Wednesday. Although another big concern is the health of offensive star Nikita Kucherov.
Jon Cooper was so distraught after his Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 4 loss to the Colorado Avalance on Wednesday night that he barely spoke with the media. The Lightning coach took issue with the Avalanche’s goal in overtime to win it 3-2. Though he did not specify his issue, it’s become apparent that Cooper felt the Avs had too many players on the ice when Nazem Kadri scored his winning goal.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup throughout their last three playoff runs. Different players have stepped up in big moments, and every player plays their role to a tee. After a 6-2 win in Game 3 Monday night , the Lightning have shown some life but still trail the speedy Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Despite the win, the Avalanche are giving the Lightning their toughest challenge yet.
Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna took in another inbox question on today’s Daily Faceoff Show, inquiring about the recent reports from Nick Kypreos that the Florida Panthers are trying to trade goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. He has four years left on his contract with a $10 million cap hit, how realistic is it that he gets moved?
In an effort to add a proven spot-up shooter to their rotations, the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns are reportedly pursuing Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. Both the 76ers and Suns had disappointing second-round exits in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Philly was bounced by the Eastern Conference’s top-seed Miami Heat, and Phoenix was surprisingly sent packing by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero never worked out for the Orlando Magic. He didn’t have to, either. His year at Duke provided all the information they needed. The latest — and perhaps most important — piece to Orlando’s rebuild is Banchero, the 6-foot-10 forward who went No. 1 overall in Thursday’s NBA draft. He met with the Magic several times in recent weeks, taking part in everything from personality profiles to get-to-know-you interviews, and what happened in those sessions only steeled Orlando’s belief that he was the best pick.
Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning featured yet another moment where a little-known rule came into focus. When Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper’s mask came off just before Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli scored a rebound goal just 36 seconds into the game, there was a great amount of confusion among fans.
