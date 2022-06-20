Lightning’s Jon Cooper says Brayden Point is a game-time decision for Game 3

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero never worked out for the Orlando Magic. He didn’t have to, either. His year at Duke provided all the information they needed. The latest — and perhaps most important — piece to Orlando’s rebuild is Banchero, the 6-foot-10 forward who went No. 1 overall in Thursday’s NBA draft. He met with the Magic several times in recent weeks, taking part in everything from personality profiles to get-to-know-you interviews, and what happened in those sessions only steeled Orlando’s belief that he was the best pick.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO