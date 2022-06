The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a special program to close out a national display at the museum in Jefferson. The Lincoln Highway traveling exhibit “Promise Road: How the Lincoln Highway Changed America” has been on display at the museum the entire month of June and it culminates in a special program on Sunday. Bob and Joyce Ausberger are part of the Lincoln Highway Association and own the Lincoln Highway Museum in Grand Junction. They will lead a discussion about the historic highway, with Joyce talking about her favorite places to visit in 13 states along the highway and Bob will share his vision of the highway for the future. The couple will also discuss how someone can spend a week in Greene County while also exploring the Lincoln Highway.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO