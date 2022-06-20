Edith Lynn Wilson, Andersonville

ROANE COUNTY, TN – On Tuesday, June 28, the public is invited to Meet the Candidates at Roane State Community College’s O’Brien Theater. Beginning at 6 pm, the forum will provide an opportunity to hear from the County-wide and State-wide offices in three sessions. Beginning at 6 pm, hear from the candidates from the following offices: Chancellor, Public Defender and Register of Deeds. The County Executive office will be next, beginning around 6:30, with Wade Creswell and Wayne Best in attendance to answer questions and topics from a recent survey. The House of Representatives, District 32 and 41 will be the last group, beginning around 7:15. If time allows, there will be a short meet and greet with the candidates following the forum.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO