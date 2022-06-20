ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andersonville, TN

Edith Lynn Wilson, Andersonville

By News Department
 3 days ago

Edith Lynn Wilson, age 63 of Andersonville passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born February 2,...

Martha Ann Massey, Knoxville

Martha Ann Massey, 65, of Knoxville passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022. “A wife, a mother, and mamaw too, a legacy of love we have from you”. She was preceded in death by her father James Wilson; mother Betty Wilson; siblings: James Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Susie McNabb.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mary Lee Hooks, Rocky Top

Mary Lee Hooks, age 79, passed away in the early hours of June 20, 2022, at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico. A resident of Rocky Top, Mary Lee was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her various pets throughout the years. She spent many years working retail jobs including Watsons and JCPenney. She loved decorating, knitting, shopping, and music. She had an appreciation for all things beautiful, and especially loved butterflies. She was a member of Briceville First Baptist Church.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Richard Douglas Sherman, 67

The family of Richard Douglas Sherman is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. Doug was born August 03, 1954, in Goldsboro, N.C to Thurman Earl “Red” Sherman, Sr., and Georgia W. Sherman (Witherington).
OAK RIDGE, TN
Charles Edward (Chuck) Harmon, Knoxville

Charles Edward (Chuck) Harmon was born July 18, 1975. Chuck was known for his kindness, charm, wit, and an exceptional sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking, music, movies, reading, and playing with his 2-year-old Goddaughter, Harley Jo. Chuck was a graduate of Anderson High School and Walters State Community College. He passed away suddenly at the age of 46 on the morning of June 16, 2022, at his home in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Miles Harold Ledbetter Jr, Kingston

Mr. Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. age 43, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born April 12, 1979, in Oak Ridge, TN. Miles attended Beulah Land worship Center in Kingston and a graduate of Midway High School and U. T. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He is preceded in death by his Father; Miles H. Ledbetter, Sr., and Sister; Kimberly Carroll.
KINGSTON, TN
Roger Alan Braden, Rocky Top

Roger Alan Braden, age 55 of Rocky Top, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born July 8, 1966, in Oak Ridge, TN. Alan is preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Braden, and brother, Charles T. Braden. Survivors include: Parents, William and Betty Braden of Rocky Top, estranged...
ROCKY TOP, TN
Roane Chamber of Commerce – Meet the Candidates Tuesday, June 28

ROANE COUNTY, TN – On Tuesday, June 28, the public is invited to Meet the Candidates at Roane State Community College’s O’Brien Theater. Beginning at 6 pm, the forum will provide an opportunity to hear from the County-wide and State-wide offices in three sessions. Beginning at 6 pm, hear from the candidates from the following offices: Chancellor, Public Defender and Register of Deeds. The County Executive office will be next, beginning around 6:30, with Wade Creswell and Wayne Best in attendance to answer questions and topics from a recent survey. The House of Representatives, District 32 and 41 will be the last group, beginning around 7:15. If time allows, there will be a short meet and greet with the candidates following the forum.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Important Upcoming Norris Town Meetings

– City Council is meeting to develop a selection and hiring plan to fill the City Manager position. Friday, June 24, 6:00 p.m. – Budget Ordinance Public Hearing. – This meeting will allow residents to provide input on the proposed FY2023 budget, including the 10% rate increase for water and 25% increase for sewer. These increases were approved on first reading at the June meeting of City Council.
NORRIS, TN
Water, Sewer Rate Increases Pass on First Reading

As reported in last week’s Norris Bulletin, City Council voted on first reading at their June 13th meeting to approve a City budget that includes water and sewer rate increases. Under the proposed budget, sewer rates will go up by 25%, while water rates will go up by 10%.
NORRIS, TN

