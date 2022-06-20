Researchers uncover molecular basis of antigen processing for cancer target MR1
By Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
3 days ago
In a new study published in Nature Chemical Biology, researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have revealed the molecular mechanics of a cell-surface molecule that is a potential immunotherapy target. Using sophisticated techniques, including nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, the researchers demonstrated the importance of so-called chaperone molecules in stabilizing...
Out of 102 monoclonal antibodies tested, only Cv2.1169 and Cv2.3194 cross-neutralized all variants of concern, including Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants. Monoclonal antibodies were once considered the gold standard of COVID-19 treatment. However, the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant rendered them largely ineffective. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) even paused distribution of many monoclonal antibodies after Omicron became the dominant variant.
Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
Transplantation of photoreceptor cells is a promising intervention that in the future could help recover vision in people with blinding diseases. A team of researchers led by Prof. Marius Ader from the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden has just reported another pre-clinical advance in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. The team developed a robust method to produce high numbers of human photoreceptor cells. The researchers show that such human photoreceptors can incorporate in bulk into partially degenerated mouse retinas. The incorporated photoreceptors developed characteristics of normal photoreceptors and allowed mice with damaged eyesight to detect daylight.
Growth hormone improves liver health in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by reducing liver fat and inflammation, according to a new study presented Tuesday, June 14 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. "Two risk factors for NAFLD, obesity and diabetes, are becoming more...
Democracy has been called the least worst system of government. Peer review is the least worst system for assessing the merit of scientific work. Peer review is the written evaluation of a paper by other experts in the field. Though this sounds like assessment by equals, the power imbalance created by the roles of reviewer and reviewed distorts the relationship and affects the tone of the review. Reviews can be patronizing, demanding and unkind.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers have developed an accessible way to make N95 face masks not only effective barriers to germs, but on-contact germ killers. The antiviral, antibacterial masks can potentially be worn longer, causing less plastic waste as the masks do not need to be replaced as frequently. Helen Zha,...
The enteric nervous system (ENS) is an extensive network of enteric neurons and glial cells that is intrinsic to the gut wall and regulates almost all aspects of intestinal physiology. While considerable advancement has been made in understanding the genetic programs regulating ENS development, there is limited understanding of the molecular pathways that control ENS function in adult stages. One of the limitations in advancing the molecular characterization of the adult ENS relates to technical difficulties in purifying healthy neurons and glia from adult intestinal tissues. To overcome this, we developed novel methods for performing transcriptomic analysis of enteric neurons and glia, which are based on the isolation of fluorescently labeled nuclei. Here we provide a step-by-step protocol for the labeling of adult mouse enteric neuronal nuclei using adeno-associated-virus-mediated gene transfer, isolation of the labeled nuclei by fluorimetric analysis, RNA purification and nuclear RNA sequencing. This protocol has also been adapted for the isolation of enteric neuron and glia nuclei from myenteric plexus preparations from adult zebrafish intestine. Finally, we describe a method for visualization and quantification of RNA in myenteric ganglia: Spatial Integration of Granular Nuclear Signals (SIGNS). By following this protocol, it takes ~3 d to generate RNA and create cDNA libraries for nuclear RNA sequencing and 4 d to carry out high-resolution RNA expression analysis on ENS tissues.
Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have increased atherosclerosis; oxidative stress may be a contributor. Oxidative stress produces immunogenic malondialdehyde-acetaldehyde (MAA) protein adducts and anti-MAA antibodies are detectable in human serum. We hypothesized that anti-MAA antibody concentrations are associated with coronary atherosclerosis in RA patients. Serum concentrations of anti-MAA antibodies (IgA, IgG, and IgM) were measured in 166 RA patients using ELISA cross-sectionally. Relationship between anti-MAA antibody concentrations and cardiovascular and metabolic measures and predictive accuracy of anti-MAA antibodies for presence of coronary artery calcium (CAC) and high CAC (â‰¥"‰300 Agatston units or"‰â‰¥"‰75th percentile) were assessed. Only serum IgA anti-MAA antibody concentration was associated with increased CAC, insulin resistance, and decreased high-density lipoprotein particle number. When added as an interaction term with ACC/AHA 10-year risk score plus high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, IgA anti-MAA antibody concentration improved the C-statistic for prediction of any CAC and high CAC compared to ACC/AHA 10-year risk score plus hs-CRP alone. IgA anti-MAA concentration is associated with multiple cardiovascular risk factors and modifies the relationship between ACC/AHA 10-year risk score and CAC in RA patients. IgA anti-MAA concentration could assist in prediction of atherosclerotic CVD and risk stratification when added to standard measures of cardiovascular risk.
The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
Researchers say the ability to stand on one leg for at least 10 seconds can be an indicator of your overall health. They say a lack of balance can be a sign of underlying health issues. Other indicators such as grip strength and walking speed have also been linked to...
If you have difficulty standing on one leg, it could be a sign of something more serious than overdoing it at the office summer drinks party. Middle-aged and elderly people who cannot balance on one leg for 10 seconds are almost twice as likely to die within 10 years than those who can, research suggests.
A specific cell within our retina, the light-sensitive part of our eyes responsible for sending visual information to our brain, appears to be particularly good at housing Ebola and other viruses, new research has found. A highly infectious and lethal viral disease, Ebola was first observed 1976 and has since...
Type II collagen-positive (Col2+) cells have been reported as skeletal stem cells (SSCs), but the contribution of Col2+ progenitors to skeletal development both prenatally and postnatally during aging remains unclear. To address this question, we generated new mouse models with ablation of Col2+ cells at either the embryonic or postnatal stages. The embryonic ablation of Col2+ progenitors resulted in the death of newborn mice due to a decrease in skeletal blood vessels, loss of all vertebral bones and absence of most other bones except part of the craniofacial bone, the clavicle bone and a small piece of the long bone and ribs, which suggested that intramembranous ossification is involved in long bone development but does not participate in spine development. The postnatal ablation of Col2+ cells resulted in mouse growth retardation and a collagenopathy phenotype. Lineage tracing experiments with embryonic or postnatal mice revealed that Col2+ progenitors occurred predominantly in the growth plate (GP) and articular cartilage, but a limited number of Col2+ cells were detected in the bone marrow. Moreover, the number and differentiation ability of Col2+ progenitors in the long bone and knee joints decreased with increasing age. The fate-mapping study further revealed Col2+ lineage cells contributed to, in addition to osteoblasts and chondrocytes, CD31+ blood vessels in both the calvarial bone and long bone. Specifically, almost all blood vessels in calvarial bone and 25.4% of blood vessels in long bone were Col2+ lineage cells. However, during fracture healing, 95.5% of CD31+ blood vessels in long bone were Col2+ lineage cells. In vitro studies further confirmed that Col2+ progenitors from calvarial bone and GP could form CD31+ vascular lumens. Thus, this study provides the first demonstration that intramembranous ossification is involved in long bone and rib development but not spine development. Col2+ progenitors contribute to CD31+ skeletal blood vessel formation, but the percentage differs between long bone and skull bone. The number and differentiation ability of Col2+ progenitors decreases with increasing age.
Atezolizumab (anti-programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)) and bevacizumab (anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)) combination therapy has become the new standard of care in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. However, potential predictive biomarkers and mechanisms of response and resistance remain less well understood. We report integrated molecular analyses of tumor samples from 358"‰patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) enrolled in the GO30140 phase"‰1b or IMbrave150 phase"‰3 trial and treated with atezolizumab combined with bevacizumab, atezolizumab alone or sorafenib (multikinase inhibitor). Pre-existing immunity (high expression of CD274, T-effector signature and intratumoral CD8+"‰T"‰cell density) was associated with better clinical outcomes with the combination. Reduced clinical benefit was associated with high regulatory T"‰cell (Treg) to effector T"‰cell (Teff) ratio and expression of oncofetal genes (GPC3, AFP). Improved outcomes from the combination versus atezolizumab alone were associated with high expression of VEGF Receptor 2 (KDR), Tregs and myeloid inflammation signatures. These findings were further validated by analyses of paired pre- and post-treatment biopsies, in situ analyses and in vivo mouse models. Our study identified key molecular correlates of the combination therapy and highlighted that anti-VEGF might synergize with anti-PD-L1 by targeting angiogenesis, Treg proliferation and myeloid cell inflammation.
Drawn to the allure of multivitamins and dietary supplements filling nutritional gaps in their diet, people in the U.S. in 2021 spent close to $50 billion on vitamins and dietary supplements. But Northwestern Medicine scientists say for non-pregnant, otherwise healthy Americans, vitamins are a waste of money because there isn't...
Arsenic rose to infamy centuries ago as a nearly odorless, tasteless poison that was often used by and against the ruling classes in Europe during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. But what is the history of arsenic poisoning, and how does it kill?. It turns out, an element that's...
The fragile X mental retardation (FMR1) gene contains an expansion-prone CGG repeat within its 5"² UTR. Alleles with 55"“200 repeats are known as premutation (PM) alleles and confer risk for one or more of the FMR1 premutation (PM) disorders that include Fragile X-associated Tremor/Ataxia Syndrome (FXTAS), Fragile X-associated Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (FXPOI), and Fragile X-Associated Neuropsychiatric Disorders (FXAND). PM alleles expand on intergenerational transmission, with the children of PM mothers being at risk of inheriting alleles with"‰>"‰200 CGG repeats (full mutation FM) alleles) and thus developing Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). PM alleles can be somatically unstable. This can lead to individuals being mosaic for multiple size alleles. Here, we describe a detailed evaluation of somatic mosaicism in a large cohort of female PM carriers and show that 94% display some evidence of somatic instability with the presence of a series of expanded alleles that differ from the next allele by a single repeat unit. Using two different metrics for instability that we have developed, we show that, as with intergenerational instability, there is a direct relationship between the extent of somatic expansion and the number of CGG repeats in the originally inherited allele and an inverse relationship with the number of AGG interruptions. Expansions are progressive as evidenced by a positive correlation with age and by examination of blood samples from the same individual taken at different time points. Our data also suggests the existence of other genetic or environmental factors that affect the extent of somatic expansion. Importantly, the analysis of candidate single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) suggests that two DNA repair factors, FAN1 and MSH3, may be modifiers of somatic expansion risk in the PM population as observed in other repeat expansion disorders.
A team of researchers from Nagoya University in Japan may have discovered a missing link between bacterial cells and animal and plant cells, including those of humans. They named it the Odin tubulin. The origin of tubulin is crucial for understanding the process of eukaryogenesis, the point at which animal...
A trio of researchers, two with the University of Delhi and a third with the Dhar District, Higher Secondary School, has found the first-ever example of an ovum-in-ovo dinosaur egg. In their paper published in Scientific Reports, Harsha Dhiman, Guntupalli Prasad and Vishal Verma describe the dinosaur egg they found and why they believe it suggests at least one type of dinosaur reproduction was more like modern birds than reptiles.
