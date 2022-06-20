Cold fries, wrong nuggets lead to fight at Wendy’s drive-thru, Arizona police say

An angry Wendy’s customer is accused of assaulting an employee over her food order in Arizona, police said.

The woman said her fries were cold and her chicken nuggets were not spicy enough before hurling her food and drink at a worker in Casa Grande, police said in a June 19 Facebook post.

Police are seeking help in identifying the woman, who is seen in video footage standing in the drive-thru.

Some Facebook users were angry about the incident.

“People we need to remember our children work at these places. Mine does and I would be irate if someone treated her that way,” one person commented on Facebook.

Another commenter said a little empathy would go a long way.

“Everyone should work in the service industry at least once, that way you can develop compassion and understanding for how hard we work,” they wrote.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Casa Grande police officer Seth Sanchez at Seth_Sanchez@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-521-8711.

Casa Grande is about 50 miles south of Phoenix.

