South Padre Island, TX

‘Hatchlings are here’: Sea Turtle Inc. shares video of first hatchlings of season

By Victoria Lopez
 3 days ago

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Incorporation has announced the first hatchlings of the nesting season Friday.

LOCAL NEWS: Man arrested in viral Whataburger assault

On Friday, Sea Turtle Inc. announced the first hatchlings on its social media account.

The organization, unfortunately, could not host a public release due to time restraints but reassured the public of future public hatchling events.

The non-profit organization shared a video of the special moment.

Future public releases will be held at the Cameron County Beach Access #4 at 6: 45 a.m.

Announcements for the release will be done at 6 a.m. that day.

Sea Turtle Inc. shared a list of estimated hatchlings. Individuals interested can CLICK HERE for the FULL LIST.

LOCAL NEWS: Murder suspect captured in Matamoros

Sea Turtle Inc.’s mission is to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead with conservation efforts.

For more information on Sea Turtle Inc. click here.

