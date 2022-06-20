Jacksonville artist sues Shein for $100M, claims the online retail giant stole her art

“One is good, more is better” Jacksonville artist and illustrator Maggie Stephenson sues online retailer Shein for copyright infringement.

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville artist and illustrator is suing Shein for $100M after she says the online fashion retailer stole her work.

The complaint was filed last week in California’s Central District Court.

The artist, Magdalena Mollman, known professionally as Maggie Stephenson, claims that between 2019 and 2021 the multi-billion dollar enterprise reproduced several of her copyright-protected art without her knowledge, a violation of federal copyright law.

According to Mollman, her art has been used by Sephora, as well as other consumer products from jigsaw puzzles to wine bottles.

The lawsuit alleges that Zoetop Business Co. Limited, took images of her art from her social media pages multiple times.

The lawsuit accuses the e-commerce company of “notorious and well-documented business practices that are predicated upon willfully violating the rights and interests of independent artists and designers who create original works entitled to protection under federal copyright law.”

“Defendants’ predatory, opportunistic “fast-fashion” business practices are inherently antagonistic to the intellectual property rights of third parties and, consequently, Defendants have been named in scores of infringement and/or unfair competition actions filed by major brands, famous designers, artists, illustrators and others whose original creations Defendants have stolen”.

