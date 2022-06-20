ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: NC teen takes grandfather’s car on “joyride,” crashes into 2 homes, cars

By Chloe Rafferty
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a 15-year-old crashed into two homes and two cars after taking his grandfather’s car on a “joyride” with friends.

The Fayetteville Police Department received the call around 10 a.m. Monday and responded to the 6800 block of Candlewood Drive.

Police said the teenager was speeding around the corner and lost control of the car.

According to reports, he drove through a front yard and hit a car in a driveway, and then that car hit a garage.

He then continued driving through the garage of another house and hit a car, police said.

They said the teen and his friends ran away after the accident and police eventually caught up with the driver.

There are no reports of injuries from anyone in the car or in the homes.

Police said the 15-year-old did not have a license and was issued a few citations.

Comments / 3

Shantee Cooper
3d ago

they should had locked him up that's what wrong with the system the pat these kids on the back like they baby let the parents sign some papers and send them home what if they would have kill someone are hurt someone no Bond are nothing 🤦🤦

