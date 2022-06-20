Leon Bridges says coffee shop near his Fort Worth home inspired his latest single

Grammy Award-winning musician Leon Bridges gave a nod to a Texas coffee shop in his latest single, “Summer Moon,” which was released Friday.

The Fort Worth-based singer and songwriter said the song was inspired by the Summer Moon coffee shop near his home.

The Austin-based coffee chain has two locations in Fort Worth, one along South Main Street and the other on West 7th. It’s known for its wood-fired coffee roasting process and signature sweet cream called Moon Milk.

Bridges said he and his friends used to frequent the shop during the pandemic, and that experience played a role in the mood of the song.

“The vibe is about searching for connection with someone despite the fear of living during that time,” he said in a press release.

Mexican indie singer and songwriter Kevin Kaarl is featured in the song.

Bridges is currently traveling for “The Boundless Tour” and is set to perform on Aug. 4 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.