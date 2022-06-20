ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, state officials confirmed.

The governor said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” said Cooper. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

Gov. Cooper, who is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, is taking the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat his case, officials said.

Governor Cooper tweeted a video Monday afternoon confirming his diagnosis.

“You know, each COVID variant has become more contagious than the last, so a lot of people are still getting it,” he said. “But studies show that vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected.

The governor said he will work from home while following the CDC guidance on isolation.

