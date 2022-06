Dear Editor: Many in Madison may think that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, but I would argue that to move forward, the entire world must be on the same page. The Build Back Better (BBB) Act includes funding to expand manufacturing capacities for COVID-19 vaccines. This bill has been passed in the House, thanks to representatives such as Mark Pocan, but we look to the Senate now for next steps. While many note that we have access to vaccines here, it will take more than 10 years to reach the global goal of having 70% of the world vaccinated.

