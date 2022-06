– James F. Teixeira, 83, of Falmouth passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jim was born in Marlborough on June 25, 1938, one of two sons of the late Emanuel J. and Emily (Ferreira) Teixeira. He was raised in Hudson, where he graduated high school. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at Northeastern University, subsequently working for many years at Sylvania followed by GTE in Needham as the Director of Engineering.

HUDSON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO