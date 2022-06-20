ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Tiffin firefighter dies at age 37 from work-related cancer

By TiffinOhio.net Staff
 3 days ago
Tiffin, Ohio — A Tiffin firefighter and paramedic has died following a battle with work-related cancer. The Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division announced...

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ stack deck against abortion clinics, do so with state support

Abortion advocates have said a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade could insert confusion into an already tense reproductive environment in Ohio. But Ohioans say that confusion already exists because of “crisis pregnancy centers,” which counter abortion clinics by offering services to discourage pregnancy termination, all with the help of millions in state funding.
OHIO STATE
Commissioners formalize opposition to proposed expansion of Sunny Farms Landfill

Tiffin, Ohio — The Seneca County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Thursday morning formalizing its strong opposition to any expansion at Sunny Farms Landfill. Draft language for the resolution was introduced on June 2 followed by another draft being publicized on June 9. After receiving feedback from various sources, a final resolution was approved Thursday morning.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
OSHP announces results of Seneca County OVI checkpoint

Fostoria, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), in conjunction with the Fostoria Police Division, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tiffin Police Department, held an OVI checkpoint in Seneca County on Friday. The Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control during the operation. The...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
City
Tiffin, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Ashley, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Tiffin man killed in SR 101 crash

Green Creek Township, Ohio — A Tiffin man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Friday morning. According to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 10:44 a.m. Friday and occurred at the intersection of State Route 101 and County Road 177 in Sandusky County.
TIFFIN, OH
Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in Tiffin

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it is now celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the country. Flag Raising. Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Beeghly Library, Heidelberg University campus. This will include the singing of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”...
TIFFIN, OH
Person
Ashley
Tiffin City Council to begin search for new mayor

Tiffin, Ohio — With the resignation of Mayor Aaron Montz effective July 5, Tiffin City Council will begin the process of selecting a replacement. Montz, whose term expires at the end of 2023, recently announced he is resigning to lead Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership as the next President and CEO.
TIFFIN, OH
Aqua announces upcoming projects in Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Aqua has announced a series of four projects aimed at enhancing reliability and water flows in the City of Tiffin. The projects are aimed at replacing water mains that have been in service more than 80 years. Project areas include:. Circular Street from Mohawk Street to...
TIFFIN, OH
#Cancer
Guest column: Excited for a new season at the Tiffin Parks

Sometimes I feel like a big kid, because I’ve never stopped looking forward to summer. As the director of the Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department, I’m excited to be able to bring the community together with so many fun activities throughout the year, but it’s really during the months of June, July and August when we get to have the most fun.
TIFFIN, OH
Bryce Riggs to seek appointment as mayor of Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Bryce Riggs announced Thursday that he is seeking the nomination of Tiffin City Council for the appointment of the unexpired term of Mayor Aaron D. Montz, who announced last week that he is leaving the post to become the next president and CEO of Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.
TIFFIN, OH
TMAC honors first Creative Citizen Award recipient

Tiffin, Ohio — During the Traffic Box Art Walk Friday evening, Mary E. Lewis was made the first recipient of the Creative Citizen Award. The Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission (TMAC) created the awards to shine a spotlight on individuals that are making a creative difference in our community. The...
TIFFIN, OH
City of Tiffin to celebrate its 200th birthday

Tiffin, Ohio — Come celebrate Tiffin’s bicentennial with the Third Thursday Bicentennial Birthday Party from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in Downtown Tiffin. Events will be going on throughout the Downtown, sponsored by Reineke Family Dealerships and UIS Insurance & Investments. Restaurants and retailers are offering specials throughout...
TIFFIN, OH
Tiffin, OH
