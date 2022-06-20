ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK 4 News

Star-studded Royal Comedy Tour 2022 heads to North Little Rock

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmP5o_0gGOQSJJ00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Royal Comedy Tour will be making a stop at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in October.

Featuring veteran comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and Lavell Crawford, the star-studded 17-city tour makes a stop in the Natural State on October 28 at 8 p.m.

The tour is part of a slate of comedy coming to the North Little Rock in 2022. Other performances coming to the area include Kevin Hart, Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as Nate Bargatze.

Kevin Hart brings ‘Reality Check’ to Simmons Bank Arena

Tickets start at $63 and go on-sale to the general public on Friday June 24 at 10 a.m.

For more information, check out Simmons Bank Arena online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
tmpresale.com

Royal Comedy 2022s concert in North Little Rock, AR Oct 28, 2022 – presale password

The Royal Comedy 2022 presale password has finally been published. For a limited time you can order your very own tickets before the general public!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Royal Comedy 2022’s concert in North Little Rock, AR during the presale you might not be able to get them before they sell-out!
nwahomepage.com

The Masked Singer ticket giveaway winners announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We have two winners for a ticket giveaway sponsored by The Party Place. Two lucky local folks will see ‘The Masked Singer’ live in concert at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock next month!. The winners are Wilda Dunham of Fayetteville and Dale...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#North Little Rock#The Royal Comedy Tour#Simmons Bank Arena#Nexstar Media Inc#Kark
THV11

Milford Track is one of central Arkansas’s most hidden gems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s something special about finding hidden gems and that’s exactly what we did in this week’s edition of Eat It Up!. Milford Track is a quaint restaurant discreetly nestled in the Searcy Building at WestLake Corporate Park in West Little Rock. You won’t find any flashy signs or attention-grabbing markings, rather, it’s word-of-mouth that has grown this unique restaurant into what it is today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Hot Springs Arkansas Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you are wondering what restaurants in Hot Springs, Arkansas are open on Thanksgiving, read on. In this article we’ll go over several popular options, including Cracker Barrel, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shoney’s and Hard Rock Cafe. We’ll also give you a list of some of the other hot springs restaurants open on Thanksgiving. You can visit any of these restaurants on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Priority1 doubles footprint in downtown Little Rock’s Lyon Building

Little Rock-based Priority1 Inc. has signed a long-term lease to occupy the seventh floor of downtown Little Rock’s 130,000-square-foot Lyon Building at 401 W. Capitol Ave. Lease terms were not disclosed. Priority1 offers third-party logistics services including truckload, less-than-truckload and warehousing solutions. Priority1 originally leased 18,874 square feet on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ebony Mitchell wins 2022 Miss Arkansas crown

Miss Dogwood Ebony Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 Saturday night at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. The pageant took place at the Robinson Center in Little Rock in front of a crowd of nearly 2,000. Mitchell won a $30,000 scholarship provided by the Ted and Shannon...
KTLO

Harrison woman crowned Miss Arkansas; MH woman named runner-up

A Harrison woman was crowned Miss Arkansas on Saturday, and a Mountain Home woman received the next highest honor. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 25-year-old Ebony Mitchell received the crown from outgoing Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, and 26-year-old Sydney Wendfeldt was the first runner-up.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy