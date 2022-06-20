Star-studded Royal Comedy Tour 2022 heads to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Royal Comedy Tour will be making a stop at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in October.

Featuring veteran comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and Lavell Crawford, the star-studded 17-city tour makes a stop in the Natural State on October 28 at 8 p.m.

The tour is part of a slate of comedy coming to the North Little Rock in 2022. Other performances coming to the area include Kevin Hart, Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as Nate Bargatze.

Tickets start at $63 and go on-sale to the general public on Friday June 24 at 10 a.m.

For more information, check out Simmons Bank Arena online .

