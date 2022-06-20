ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

Fenton man arrested for allegedly breaking into campers at Fenton-area storage business

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 54-year-old Fenton man was arrested for allegedly trying to break into a camper at a storage business in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The man allegedly told authorities he was looking for his daughter who was locked inside a camper, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported....

