Grand Rapids, MI

Emmanuel Hospice connecting in a special way

WOOD
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Emmanuel Hospice is an interfaith, non-profit partnership that focuses on individualized, patient-centered care. They serve a 50-mile radius from their offices in...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

There is hope for neuropathy sufferers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over 24 million people suffer from neuropathy each year and a patient’s lifestyle can have an impact on the symptoms. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May who is a Neuropathy survivor. She is certified in chronic pain and neuropathy and the founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. There is hope for neuropathy sufferers and Momentum Health can help!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan and West Michigan Alliance for Veterans, working together to benefit our veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-West Michigan Alliance for Veterans is a is an all-volunteer, non-profit foundation developed to help veterans. WMA4V currently provides services to West Michigan Veterans through the Veteran’s Housing Assistance Program, the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program, the Veterans Greenhouse Collaboration, the PTSD off-site conference, and Habitat for Humanity. With a strong collaboration with Hospice of Michigan, the two organizations work to deliver the best services possible to our veterans.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Park Party Recess kicks off today in Wyoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This summer Maranda and the Park Party team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school kicking off today in Wyoming! Park Party Recess will have all the traditional elements of Maranda’s historic Park Party concept such as large-scale inflatable attractions, princess and superhero meet and greets, free food, treats and more! While the parties are not open to the public this new format brings the parties to the heart of our communities, our schools.
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Fun things to do in Holland this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is officially here and one of our favorite Lakeshore towns to visit is Holland – especially when it comes to dining, shopping and summer events. Linda with the Holland Convention and Visitors Bureau joins us to talk about everything going on this summer! You can enjoy shopping at the locally-owned boutiques, trying some of the amazing outdoor dining options and check out free events such as street performers on Thursdays and their Summer Concert Series on Fridays.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide June 24th – 26th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is in full swing which means tons of great weekend events for families! Whether you’re looking for an educational experience, exercising out in nature or checking out some art, there is something for you and your family. Take a look at what’s going on this weekend for family fun!
WOOD

The Lake Odessa Fair kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite parts of the summer is getting to check out the county fairs in West Michigan! There’s one coming up this weekend that kicks off today – the Lake Odessa Fair! There is so much to check out and enjoy including livestock, a car show, a parade, pickleball, sand volleyball, dodgeball and of course, a carnival!
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WOOD

Get in a round of golf at Pigeon Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are a golfer and caught Terri’s forecast, I’m sure you’re excited to get out and play with this warm, sunny weather ahead. When you’re looking for that tee time, be sure to check out Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive. It is located on Lake Michigan Drive and 120th Street, between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. They offer a beautiful, links-style course that is suitable for golfers of all skill levels. On top of that, Michigan Golf Live ranked Pigeon Creek as a top 10 course in the state of Michigan for under $50. So not only are you going to experience a top-notch course here in West Michigan, but you’ll be able to do so without breaking the bank to get out there.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get out and explore Holland this summer

There's so much to see, do and experience in Downtown Holland this summer. GRow1000 Academy aims to employ young professionals. Golf outing at American Dunes supports Folds of Honor. Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 062322. Man dies after being shot by Albion officer. Storm Team 8 Forecast – Daybreak 062322...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – It’s June 21st, which means Summer is officially here! We encourage you to celebrate by getting outside and enjoying the fresh air! A great activity to do with your family is to enjoy one of the many walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan. Grand Rapids Kids have put together a great list of places for families to see some beautiful scenery, get exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors. Check it out.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hottest Day in Years

Tuesday was the hottest day we’ve had in several years in Grand Rapids with a high of 95°. It was 3 shy of the daily record of 98° set in the very hot and dry June of 1988. That month we had only 1/4″ of rain during that entire month, after receiving around 1″ of rain in May. We made 90° ten times that June.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WOOD

Enjoy summer at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is ramping up and if you’re looking for great ideas for the whole family, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has it all!. First up on their entertainment lineup is a great show that we’re so excited for – New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour is tomorrow night at the outdoor venue! It’s a great idea for a spontaneous day trip. They’ve also got a great lineup of shows this summer including Chris Stapleton, the Zac Brown Band, 2 Kid Rock shows and so much more! Check out the full lineup here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The B.O.B. set to reopen in September

The company that owns the Big Old Building, better known as the B.O.B., in downtown Grand Rapids has announced that it will open to the public. It is aiming for an opening day of Thursday, Sept. 8. (June 22, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The importance of communication, diversity & transparency in construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Freedom Construction and Consulting is a woman-owned general contractor and construction manager that aims to put relationships and transparency at the forefront of everything that they do. They realize that relationships and open communication are important and they focus on people and the client first. they believe in a high-trust, high-accountability culture on all of their job sites and they pride themselves on working together as a team when they come face to face with obstacles. While they focus mainly on commercial construction for office, warehouse and retail space, they can take on projects of all shapes and sizes!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Summer bike safety tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summertime is here and biking is a fun activity that many children and families enjoy. But accidents happen, so it is important to take steps to ensure your child’s safety. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has many tips when it comes to bicycle safety. Did you know that on average 300,000 children each year will go to the emergency room due to bicycle injuries? One of the biggest preventative measures you can take, is to make sure your child wears a helmet every time they ride. It is also important that the helmet is on properly. The helmet should cover your child’s forehead and cannot tip back. Also make sure that the straps are fastened securely.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The healthy importance of farmers markets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s summer and the perfect time to enjoy your local farmers market. Besides great fruits and vegetables, farmers markets help tp improve the health of a community. Dr. Geri from Ideal You is our Weight Loss Expert and she joins us today to discuss just that.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get professional plumbing services that won’t break the bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If something goes wrong with your home, like the plumbing, it’s always stressful wondering about how quickly you can get it fixed and how much it will cost you. Luckily, peace of mind is always within range with the team from Mountaineer Plumbing! They join us today to tell us about their permanent plumbing solutions and the lifetime warrant they offer on their workmanship. In addition to plumbing services, they also offer drain, water heater and water quality services with financing options available.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

