With the 2022 NBA Draft just over 48 hours away, teams are beginning to get serious about potential trades that could be made. Two teams to keep a close eye on will be the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets, who both seem motivated to get a move or two done. One player that has been mentioned heavily between the two teams on both sides has been Indiana big man Myles Turner and Charlotte wing Gordon Hayward.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO