One man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle accident took place on the Plain Highway Wednesday night June 22, 2022. At approximately 10:20 pm Thursday night the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a wreck on US 380 west and near FM 303. According to law enforcement on scene, a male was driving a silver late-model Ford F-150 going east on US 380. He approached a gold color four-door sedan that had its hazard lights on and decided to pass the gold sedan. As he passed it, he got back into the eastbound lane and hit the back-end of a blue late-model Nissan Rouge pulling the gold sedan with a rope.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO