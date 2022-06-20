ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed over the weekend

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Over the holiday weekend, thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed as we head into a busy time of year for travel.

It’s been a rough start to the summer travel season. Both Memorial Day weekend and the Juneteenth holiday weekend marred with thousands of flight cancelations and delays nationwide. With current trends, it might be the right time to look into travel insurance next time you fly and to lessen the chances of a cancellation, book direct flights to and from your destination.

Travelers face flight delays, cancellations for a 4th day

Shirley Hartley and Diane Smith spoke with 22News on their way to Orlando. Neither were letting the threat of cancellations get in the way.

“I don’t worry about it. If it happens, it happens,” said Smith.

“You have no choice, there’s nothing you can do about it. So fix what you can and accept what you can’t,” said Hartley.

While some travelers are choosing to go with the flow, others are changing plans to avoid the airport entirely.

Eric McGrath of Chicopee told 22News, “We were going to go to Alaska for two weeks in August, but we canceled that trip, we want to stay local. I’m just shooting down to Florida for a couple days, but normally our long trips, we’re not doing them this year.”

According to the US Department of Transportation, airlines aren’t required by law to financially compensate you for a canceled flight. Erik found this out the hard way earlier this year, “You’re waiting on the tarmac. I missed a flight, I got stuck in Phoenix. I ended up having to buy another flight just to get out of there.”

Experts recommend you download the mobile app for the airline you’re using. This is the most accurate way to stay up-to-date on flight changes. Also, having customer service on hand will keep you one step ahead of long wait times.

