Wolcott woman stole produce from farm stand on multiple dates

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are investigating a burglary at an Ithaca-area restaurant. Reports say two people broke into Antlers Restaurant on Route 3666 in Varna around 6:15 Tuesday morning, stealing a safe. In surveillance footage posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, faces are not clear but two people are seen. One is wearing a red plaid shirt and black pants, the other a black hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt sticking out.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO