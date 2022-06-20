ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wolcott woman stole produce from farm stand on multiple dates

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wolcott woman was arrested after a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elizabeth M....

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 9

David Bixby
3d ago

ridiculous!! she is probably hungry . this is what happens when inflation hit and our elderly on fixed income can't afford to go to the grocery store . Eating healthy is expensive!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
FingerLakes1

Man charged in Montour Falls for a false inspection certificate

A Painted Post man was arrested on June 7 for a vehicle violation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon L. Wallace, 25 for having a false inspection certificate. Wallace was stopped on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls and charged.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Penn Yan woman ticketed for driving with a suspended registration

Police cited a Penn Yan woman following a traffic stop in the village. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Kayla A. Johnston-Naprava, 23, of Penn Yan for driving while a suspended NYS registration. Johnston-Naprava was observed driving on Elm St. when a traffic stop was...
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1

Penn Yan woman charged with ordinance violation

Police say a Penn Yan woman was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Danielle M. Menio, 39 on a warrant after violating a village ordinance. Officers observed Menio walk into a local business while having prior knowledge that...
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1

Woman arrested for DWAI drugs in Hector

Police arrested a Newfield woman after a traffic stop on June 4. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Faith A. Bailor, 20, of Newfield for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Bailor was traveling on State Route 79 when the traffic stop was initiated....
HECTOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone#Android#Ipad#Property Crime#Fraud#Sodus Town Court
FingerLakes1

Elmira woman charged with criminal trespass

Police arrested an Elmira woman following a trespass investigation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha A. Walker, 21, of Elmira for trespassing. It is alleged that Walker entered an enclosed gated area behind a business on State Route 14 in the Town of...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Burdett man arrested for assaulting woman

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross […]
BURDETT, NY
FingerLakes1

Geneva man charged with DWAI drugs

A Geneva resident was arrested following a traffic stop on State Route 14. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alomond A. Whitfield, 21, of Geneva for driving while ability impaired. Whitfield will appear in the Town of Reading Court at a later date. Get...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1

One arrested after larceny investigation at Canandaigua Walmart

A Canandaigua resident was arrested following a shoplifting incident at Walmart. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyla Hyde, 22, of Canandaigua for petit larceny. The arrest is a result of an investigation into a larceny complaint from the Canandaigua Walmart. Hyde was found...
FingerLakes1

Man arrested after punching individual in Montour Falls

Police say a Beaver Dams man was arrested after a physical altercation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah C.A. Wakeman, 18, for assault. Charges allege that Wakeman punched an individual in the mouth. Wakeman will appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Elmira man breaks into campground and steals car

An Elmira man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Montgomery, 38, of Elmira for burglary and grand larceny. Charges allege that Montgomery broke into a camper at the Montour Falls Village Marina Campground and stole a vehicle.
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1

Intoxicated man arrested outside Penn Yan Police Department

Police arrested an intoxicated man outside the police department in Penn Yan. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Christopher F. Cooke, 36, of Penn Yan for open container and resisting arrest. Cooke was found outside the police department bleeding from his hands, drinking a bottle...
News 8 WROC

2 men arrested by Livingston County Drug Task Force

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested in separate incidents involving the sale of cocaine, the Livingston County Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday. The first arrest was of 41-year-old Mount Morris resident Chris Campbell on June 13 in Mount Morris, NY, according to MMPD. An indictment warrant charged him with three counts of […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers seeking two in alleged burglary at Antlers Restaurant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are investigating a burglary at an Ithaca-area restaurant. Reports say two people broke into Antlers Restaurant on Route 3666 in Varna around 6:15 Tuesday morning, stealing a safe. In surveillance footage posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, faces are not clear but two people are seen. One is wearing a red plaid shirt and black pants, the other a black hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt sticking out.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1

Man arrested in Schuyler County after punching a woman in the face

A Burdett man was arrested after a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Ross, 35 for assault. Charges allege that Ross punched a female in her face, causing injuries. Ross was arraigned and remanded to jail. Get the latest headlines delivered...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Multiple charges against Lyons woman following larceny complaint

Police say a Lyons woman was taken into custody following a larceny complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Connie Cotturone, 33, of Lyons for petit larceny and criminal tampering. The charges stem from a larceny complaint where it is alleged that Cotturone tampered...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Several departments called to structure fire in Canandaigua

Deputies provided an update on a structure fire that happened on Adams Drive in Canandaigua on Wednesday. Firefighters from Bristol, Canandaigua, Cheshire, East Bloomfield, Victor, VA, and EMS from Canandaigua Ambulance responded to the house in Canandaigua for a fire. There was severe damage to the residence, according to investigators,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Livingston county woman arrested for DWI with baby

Springwater, N.Y. (WROC) — A Springwater woman was arrested on June 13 after she was found unconscious and intoxicated while in a running vehicle, officials stated today. At around 4 p.m., The Livingston County Sherriff Office says they responded to calls about an unconscious female in a running vehicle with a small child in the […]
SPRINGWATER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman accused of being impaired behind the wheel with toddler in car

Livingston County, N.Y. — A Springwater woman is facing charges after police say she was found slumped over a steering wheel - with a child in the running car. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies and emergency responders were called to Airport Plaza in Dansville around 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 13 for the report of a woman unconscious behind the wheel with the car running and a small child in the back seat.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy