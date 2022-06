BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross […]

