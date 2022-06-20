ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Over 30,000 honeybees are back at Carlisle GIANT

By Jeremiah Marshall, Lauren Rude, Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yROgH_0gGOLK6Q00

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In January, approximately 60,000 bees were stolen from the GIANT Company headquarters in Carlisle. Four months later, the bees are back. Two new beehives, housing 30,000 honeybees, have found a new home at GIANT’s seven-acre pollinator-friendly solar field.

“The theft of our bees and beehives in January brought to light the issue many beekeepers around the country are facing – not only have bee populations been declining for decades, now they are also being stolen,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company. “Recognizing the impact bee colony loss has on our local food supply chain, we knew we would bring honeybees back to our corporate headquarters, but not everyone is as fortunate as us. That’s why we also wanted to support other local beekeepers impacted by this issue, too.”

Over time, the company will continue to add to the colony and will ultimately house 450,000 honeybees in nine beehives by next year. The new hives will be protected behind a fence and under strict surveillance.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“Fresh starts come from adversity. We found ourselves there, but it will never change our resolve to do what’s right and to help heal our planet. We’re always going to be working towards that,” said Bertram.

These bees are an educational tool across the community, as well. “It’s very important to have these bees here at the GIANT headquarters because it’s easy access, we can come here, there are groups from different schools that come here and actually learn a bit more about bees,” said Michael Poe, a beekeeper with Planet Bee.

“The other goal is to make honey, but also to make sure that people find out that pollinators are our friends and very important to the world that we live in,” Poe said.

The celebration of the new honeybees took place on Monday, June 20, during National Pollinator Week. At the event, GIANT also awarded grants to five Central Pennsylvania beekeepers for a total of $10,000 to help them replace bee colonies, rebuild beehives, and continue research.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNrEJ_0gGOLK6Q00
Courtesy of The GIANT Company

“This grant will allow me to enhance bee breeding efforts, which ultimately enable better survival rates and provide strong queens to other local beekeepers in the Midstate,” said John Patterson, Midstate beekeeper.

Two years ago GIANT introduced the pollinator-friendly solar field at its headquarters, which contributes both to clean energy and support for bee and pollinator populations needed within the agriculture industry. It will house the new beehives and future ones added.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Midstate Markers: The first Pinchot Road

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Route 177 in Newberry Township, York County, is a state historical marker. It’s not about something that happened near the road, it’s about the road itself. It commemorates the groundbreaking for the first of what became known as “Pinchot Roads” after then Governor Gifford Pinchot. In the early 1900s, […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Destination Pennsylvania: Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz, Lancaster County is home to the first commercial pretzel bakery in America. Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery offers an interactive tour of history. The pretzels were made in Lititz until shortly after WWII and moved to a factory in Shillington, just outside of Reading. “It’s still in the family, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
echo-pilot.com

PA has $10 billion burning a hole in its pocket. Should it be spent now, and if so, how?

With a surplus and federal cash on the books in Harrisburg, a variety of groups are lobbying for a bigger slice of the pie. According to the Democratic House Appropriations Committee, the commonwealth carried a $4.8 billion revenue surplus through the end of May. That's in addition to $2.9 billion in the state's Rainy Day Fund and $2.1 billion in unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Harrisburg courthouse named after longtime local judge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In May, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would designate the United State courthouse on North 6th Street in Harrisburg to be named after a longtime local judge. Just over a month later and it is officially the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse” after the unveiling on June 23. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Steelton man blames borough for sewage backup in basement

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is dealing with raw sewage in their basement after a backup from last Thursday’s storm. The homeowner blames Steelton Borough. The borough manager says they’ve told him how to fix this toxic issue. It’s not the first time Vincent Venturo has dealt with this issue. His insurance […]
STEELTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Honeybees#The Giant Company
CBS Pittsburgh

6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAL

Man shares video of Hurricane Agnes flood damage in Harrisburg

It was 50 years ago that flooding from Hurricane Agnes devastated central Pennsylvania. A Susquehanna Valley man captured the damage in Harrisburg on his dad's 8mm camera. He hadn't looked at the footage in five decades. But when he did, he wanted to share it. "It was devastation, it really...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with stealing electronics from Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after police say he admitted to stealing electronics from Harrisburg School District. On June 17 the Harrisburg Bureau of Police received a report of theft of $2,000 worth of electronics from the district. Police say Daniel Weir, 23, was interviewed and admitted to stealing the electronics, which included computer equipment from the school district annex.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers. Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for […]
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in York, Pennsylvania This Weekend

If you’re looking for fun things to do in York, Pennsylvania this weekend, you have come to the right place! From the Old Republic Distillery and Martin’s Crisp and Crunch Potato Chip Factory Tour to Rock Ridge Park and Nixon Park Nature Center, York is sure to have something to offer any traveler. Here are some of the best options:
YORK, PA
iheart.com

World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co.

>World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co. (York Co., PA) -- The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in southern Pennsylvania. They're being stabled at Flichbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market in York County through Sunday. The Budweiser Clydesdales are used for promotions and commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. The team of horses can be seen today through Sunday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy