More people in Pittsburgh switching to mass transit as gas prices remain high

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are through the roof, reaching record highs. That’s why there has been an increase in the number of people choosing mass transit to get to where they need to go because it’s cheaper than driving.

“I think it’s nice to have public transport to rely on. You don’t have to worry about the extended costs getting to work, especially with inflation as well,” said rider Joshua Hodgson.

Hodgson takes the Pittsburgh Regional Transit to get to his job in the South Side and thinks it’s great to have the option since costs have gone up at the gas pump. At last check, the price of gas in Pittsburgh was $5.01 a gallon, according to AAA.

“I do it every single day. I do it for probably eight years now and I have no regrets about it,” said Hodgson.

According to our Trib partners, Pittsburgh Regional Transit saw ridership double in April compared to the year before.

The transit’s spokesperson told the Trib that it had an average of 111,000 weekly riders in April across bus, rail and incline services. However, the spokesperson didn’t say what exactly was driving the demand.

Riders like Hodgson plan to keep taking the bus because it costs less and is convenient for him.

“I think it’s nice Pittsburgh has such comprehensive transit system there is no need if you live so close to the city,” said Hodgson.

Despite the high gas prices, some residents said they aren’t changing their habits and will continue to drive.

©2022 Cox Media Group