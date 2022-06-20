ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

More people in Pittsburgh switching to mass transit as gas prices remain high

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHJ0g_0gGOLGZW00

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are through the roof, reaching record highs. That’s why there has been an increase in the number of people choosing mass transit to get to where they need to go because it’s cheaper than driving.

“I think it’s nice to have public transport to rely on. You don’t have to worry about the extended costs getting to work, especially with inflation as well,” said rider Joshua Hodgson.

Hodgson takes the Pittsburgh Regional Transit to get to his job in the South Side and thinks it’s great to have the option since costs have gone up at the gas pump. At last check, the price of gas in Pittsburgh was $5.01 a gallon, according to AAA.

“I do it every single day. I do it for probably eight years now and I have no regrets about it,” said Hodgson.

According to our Trib partners, Pittsburgh Regional Transit saw ridership double in April compared to the year before.

The transit’s spokesperson told the Trib that it had an average of 111,000 weekly riders in April across bus, rail and incline services. However, the spokesperson didn’t say what exactly was driving the demand.

Riders like Hodgson plan to keep taking the bus because it costs less and is convenient for him.

“I think it’s nice Pittsburgh has such comprehensive transit system there is no need if you live so close to the city,” said Hodgson.

Despite the high gas prices, some residents said they aren’t changing their habits and will continue to drive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell station to offer gas for $2.38 per gallon for 2 hours

If you’re lucky — and patient — you might be able to score some gasoline at almost half-price tomorrow in Lower Burrell. The BP gas station at Leechburg and Wildlife Lodge roads is partnering with a nonprofit to offer gasoline for $2.38 a gallon on Wednesday for about two hours to raise awareness of rising costs to residents and businesses.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Cool off at these free Pittsburgh spray parks and fountains

This article first appeared in Kidsburgh.org, a media partner of NEXTpittsburgh. Sign up here for Kidsburgh’s free newsletter filled with local resources and expert advice on raising healthy, thriving kids in southwestern PA. Hot weather, cool water and energetic kids add up to the perfect equation for summer fun....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

No Cars Allowed: Open Streets Pittsburgh is Back This Month

You can once again experience some of Pittsburgh’s busiest streets — cars not included. Open Streets Pittsburgh, organized by Bike PGH, temporarily closes roads to car traffic and invites Pittsburghers to reimagine the city streets as places for people, not vehicles. Several times a summer, folks are invited to walk, run, bike, skate, dance or otherwise make their way through the open streets. There are free fitness classes at a wellness hub along the route, biking instruction at a kids hub and ample opportunities to shop local from various vendors and organizations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mass Transit#Trib
CBS Pittsburgh

Traffic restrictions in place for filming of season two of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a couple of hours, another TV show begins filming in Pittsburgh. The second season of the Paramount+ show, "Mayor of Kingstown" will film in our area and it's triggering road closures and delays over the next couple of days. Beginning at 2 p.m. on the North Side, traffic control will be in place on Brighton Road from Woods Run to Schimmer-Westborn. The delays will run until 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure people known filming will involve precision driving scenes and guns being fired, which means there will be police on scene for additional security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
pittsburghmagazine.com

A New Greenspace in Pittsburgh Provides a Fresh Look at the City

There’s a new greenspace behind Allegheny General Hospital on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Scenic Pittsburgh, a nonprofit focused on protecting and preserving the scenic resources of southwestern Pennsylvania, unveiled a new publicly accessible 2.2-acre greenspace in Fineview. Tucked away on the wooded slope between Fountain and Henderson streets, the new Fountain Street Overlook can be accessed by stairs on Fountain near the intersection of Sandusky Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'Suspicious' four-alarm blaze sends fire crews to Pittsburgh's South Side

An intense blaze brought firefighters to East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Wednesday morning. A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said the fire is considered suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. The fire started just before 4 a.m. in a vacant building near 19th Street. Difficult conditions caused crews to bring...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at apartment building in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — There was a large presence of first responders in Tarentum early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at the Golden Towers Apartments. First responders were called to the 200 block of Allegheny Street around 3:15 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatch said it was a three-alarm...
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A severe thunderstormwarning is in effect in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Butler counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties until 6:15 p.m. Additionally, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for counties throughout western Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Watch the forecast in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Hits Parked Cars

A Butler woman damaged several parked cars in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street around 8:00 yesterday morning. Butler Township Police say that 43-year-old Amy Scheibel hit a parked Monte Carlo, pushing it into another parked car. The Monte Carlo ended up in a neighbor’s yard, and the other vehicle spun across the road into a utility pole.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy